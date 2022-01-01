Charlie's Hamburgers

Go
Burgers are fresh and never frozen. Milkshakes made with Potts hard ice cream since 1935, with home made syrups. We are the One & Only.

237 macdade blvd

Popular Items

Onion Ring$4.60
Beer batter fried onion rings, (Approx. 5)
Cheese Burger$3.50
Fresh ground beef patty, made daily, on a toasted bun.
Chocolate Shake$5.66
Hamburger$3.10
Fresh ground beef patty, made daily, on a toasted bun.
Large Fry$4.10
No added salt.
Charlies Special$3.80
Cheese, fried onion, tomato and pickles.
Vanilla Shake$5.66
B&W Shake$5.66
Vanilla Ice cream with Chocolate syrup.
Small Fry$2.95
No added salt.
Double Cheese Burger$4.95
Two fresh ground beef patties, made daily, on a toasted bun. Comes with our signature yellow cheese.
Location

237 macdade blvd

Folsom PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
