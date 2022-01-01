CHARLOS - 45 N. Fountain Ave
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
45 North Fountain Avenue, Springfield OH 45502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Myers Burgers & Wings - 101 S. Fountain Avenue
No Reviews
101 S Fountain Ave Springfield, OH 45502
View restaurant