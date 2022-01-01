Ballantyne restaurants you'll love

Ballantyne restaurants
Toast

Ballantyne's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Must-try Ballantyne restaurants

Prime Fish image

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Osaki$13.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado. Top: Crabstick, spicy aioli.
Rainbow*$14.00
Crabstick, avocado. Top: Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, avocado, microgreen.
Crispy Shumai$8.00
Fried shrimp dumplings, sweet chilly
More about Prime Fish
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Everything Bagel$1.49
Plain Bagel$1.49
Plain Cream Cheese Bagel$2.69
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
simple greens pesto rice$15.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
moonrise kingdom$13.00
wild quinoa, black beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
hummingbird$13.00
hummus, avocado, tomato,
cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.)
(whole grain pullman)
More about The Lights Cafe
Lorenzo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Pie 18 Choose Your Own Toppings$18.99
Grandmas Pie$20.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Libretto’s Pizzeria image

 

Libretto’s Pizzeria

15205 John J Delaney Dr,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Libretto’s Pizzeria
Zinicola Italian image

 

Zinicola Italian

14835 Ballantyne Village Way suite 140, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zinicola Italian
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bama Buttermilk Chicken Sandwhich$13.99
buttermilk fried chicken, alabama white bbq sauce, house made pickles on fresh baked bun, finn fries
Fish & Chips$16.99
beer battered haddock, crispy fries, tartar sauce and cole slaw
Pub Burger$13.99
american cheese, duke's mayo, shredded lettuce, frsh tomato, red onion, housemade dill pickles.
More about Blackfinn
