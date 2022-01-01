Ballantyne restaurants you'll love
More about Prime Fish
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Osaki
|$13.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado. Top: Crabstick, spicy aioli.
|Rainbow*
|$14.00
Crabstick, avocado. Top: Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, avocado, microgreen.
|Crispy Shumai
|$8.00
Fried shrimp dumplings, sweet chilly
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Egg Everything Bagel
|$1.49
|Plain Bagel
|$1.49
|Plain Cream Cheese Bagel
|$2.69
More about The Lights Cafe
SMOOTHIES
The Lights Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte
|Popular items
|simple greens pesto rice
|$15.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
|moonrise kingdom
|$13.00
wild quinoa, black beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
|hummingbird
|$13.00
hummus, avocado, tomato,
cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.)
(whole grain pullman)
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Large Pie 18 Choose Your Own Toppings
|$18.99
|Grandmas Pie
|$20.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about Blackfinn
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Bama Buttermilk Chicken Sandwhich
|$13.99
buttermilk fried chicken, alabama white bbq sauce, house made pickles on fresh baked bun, finn fries
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
beer battered haddock, crispy fries, tartar sauce and cole slaw
|Pub Burger
|$13.99
american cheese, duke's mayo, shredded lettuce, frsh tomato, red onion, housemade dill pickles.