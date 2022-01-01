Charlotte bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Charlotte
More about Cafe Monte
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.25
|Thai Chicken Salade
|$16.00
|Endive Salad
|$13.00
More about Suárez Bakery
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip
|$2.50
With Valrhona chocolate feves, baked until edges are golden brown and crispy and the center remains soft and chewy
|Oreo
|$3.50
chocolate cake, oreo diplomat cream filling, oreo buttercream icing with chocolate-dipped oreo
|Vanilla Bean
|$3.50
vanilla cupcake, vanilla bean diplomat cream filling, vanilla buttercream icing with valrhona white chocolate pearls
More about Amelie's French Bakery
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors
|$1.99
Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)
|French Macaron
|$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry,
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange,
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake
Seasonal Flavors:
Mint Chocolate,
Gingersnap,
White Chocolate Cranberry,
Salted Toffee
V-Day Specials:
Strawberry Cheesecake
Dark Chocolate & Cherry
|Box of Love: 1 dozen variety
|$26.00
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Vanilla Eclair
|$3.35
Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
|Cinnamon Stick
|$1.75
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon, baked, and topped with icing.
|Classic Croissant
|$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Just Fresh
FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Little Red Rooster
|$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
|Fiesta Fresca Quesadilla
|$8.99
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, hot pepper blend, black beans, tomatoes, and chipotle mayo in a tomato basil tortilla
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted whole wheat bread
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries
|Sprinkle Chiffon
Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking
|Macaron Gateaux
|$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pecan Mini Tart
A mini version of our pecan tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with a whole pecan and apricot glaze.
|Box of Love: 1 dozen variety
|$26.00
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
|Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!