Charlotte BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Charlotte
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|3 Wing
|$10.99
|Beef Brisket
|$14.99
|Pulled Pork
|$13.99
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Lil' Pig
|$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
Iron Dish - Charlotte
9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Spicy Chicken Plate
|$14.99
|Spicy Pork Butt Plate
|$14.99
|Spicy Pork Belly Plate
|$14.99
BBQ
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL
|PULLED PORK SANDWICH
|$4.50
1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW
|THE MEAL DEAL
|$22.00
SERVES 2-3: 1LB PORK BBQ, 2 LG SIDES, & 4 BUNS
|PULLED PORK PLATE
|$10.00
1/2 LB PULLED PORK, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|B.B. Frites
|$8.00
Russet potato fries seasoned with Korean spice blend (mild), served with spicy aioli.
|Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box
|$17.50
Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
|Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice
|$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with onions, scallions and beef Bulgogi.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
|Big Pig
|$11.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
NS
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Chopped Cheshire Pork Sando
|$9.00
|Cheshire Pork Ribs - Pound
|$28.00
|Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1 lb.
|$20.00
Bossy Beulah's Charlotte
2200 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Bossy Bites
|$6.00
Joyce Farms Bites
|The Beaut
|$8.00
Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles
|The Cheesy Beaut
|$9.00
Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Baby Swiss, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles.
Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Rib Pound (approximately)
|$28.00
|Turkey Pound
|$20.00
|Western (Red) Slaw Quart
|$14.00