Charlotte BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Charlotte

Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 Wing$10.99
Beef Brisket$14.99
Pulled Pork$13.99
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
Iron Dish - Charlotte image

 

Iron Dish - Charlotte

9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Plate$14.99
Spicy Pork Butt Plate$14.99
Spicy Pork Belly Plate$14.99
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ image

BBQ

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$4.50
1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW
THE MEAL DEAL$22.00
SERVES 2-3: 1LB PORK BBQ, 2 LG SIDES, & 4 BUNS
PULLED PORK PLATE$10.00
1/2 LB PULLED PORK, BUN OR 2 HUSH PUPPIES, 2 SIDES
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.B. Frites$8.00
Russet potato fries seasoned with Korean spice blend (mild), served with spicy aioli.
Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box$17.50
Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with onions, scallions and beef Bulgogi.
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
Big Pig$11.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
NS image

 

NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Cheshire Pork Sando$9.00
Cheshire Pork Ribs - Pound$28.00
Chopped Cheshire Pork - 1 lb.$20.00
Bossy 1 image

 

Bossy Beulah's Charlotte

2200 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bossy Bites$6.00
Joyce Farms Bites
The Beaut$8.00
Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles
The Cheesy Beaut$9.00
Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Baby Swiss, Dukes mayonnaise, House made pickles.
Restaurant banner

 

704 Korean BBQ

8320-607 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Noble Smoke Christmas Orders & XL Pre-Orders image

 

Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rib Pound (approximately)$28.00
Turkey Pound$20.00
Western (Red) Slaw Quart$14.00
