Charlotte cafés you'll love

Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

332 West Bland Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
More about Ruby Sunshine
Amelie's French Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors$1.99
Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)
French Macaron$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry,
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange,
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake

Seasonal Flavors:
Mint Chocolate,
Gingersnap,
White Chocolate Cranberry,
Salted Toffee
V-Day Specials:
Strawberry Cheesecake
Dark Chocolate & Cherry
Box of Love: 1 dozen variety$26.00
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery image

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Eclair$3.35
Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
Cinnamon Stick$1.75
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon, baked, and topped with icing.
Classic Croissant$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SPICY MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL$8.00
tuna, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
PORK GYOZA$9.00
Pan Fry Pork Dumpling, Sweet Shoyu Glaze Sauce,
Pickle White Radish, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
SAKE NIGIRI (Salmon)$7.00
Salmon
More about Park Sushi
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
simple greens pesto rice$15.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
moonrise kingdom$13.00
wild quinoa, black beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
hummingbird$13.00
hummus, avocado, tomato,
cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.)
(whole grain pullman)
More about The Lights Cafe
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's image

 

Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries
Sprinkle Chiffon
Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking
Macaron Gateaux$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Amelie's French Bakery image

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan Mini Tart
A mini version of our pecan tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with a whole pecan and apricot glaze.
Box of Love: 1 dozen variety$26.00
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery

2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (551 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean$8.95
Side of Home Fries$2.25
Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey$5.95
More about Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha Latte$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Cold Brew$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO
Detour Coffeebar image

 

Detour Coffeebar

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte
Freshly pulled espresso paired with milk. Add a flavor shot for $0.60!
Hey Honey!
local honey, ground cinnamon and salted caramel make a perfect trio in your latte
Hot Mess Mocha
dark chocolate gets heated with a blend of cayenne, chili powder and a touch of ghost pepper for a spicy latte with a smooth finish
More about Detour Coffeebar

