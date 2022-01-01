Charlotte cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Charlotte
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
332 West Bland Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
|Three Little Pigs Omelet
|$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
More about Amelie's French Bakery
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors
|$1.99
Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)
|French Macaron
|$2.45
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary.
Year around flavors:
Vanilla Bean,
Chocolate Ganache,
Lemon,
Raspberry,
Cotton Candy,
Cookie Dough,
Orange,
Pistachio,
Cafe Au Lait,
Lavender Lemon,
Salted Caramel Brownie,
Birthday Cake
Seasonal Flavors:
Mint Chocolate,
Gingersnap,
White Chocolate Cranberry,
Salted Toffee
V-Day Specials:
Strawberry Cheesecake
Dark Chocolate & Cherry
|Box of Love: 1 dozen variety
|$26.00
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Vanilla Eclair
|$3.35
Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
|Cinnamon Stick
|$1.75
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon, baked, and topped with icing.
|Classic Croissant
|$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Park Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|SPICY MAGURO (Tuna) ROLL
|$8.00
tuna, tempura bits, spicy sauce, sesame seed
|PORK GYOZA
|$9.00
Pan Fry Pork Dumpling, Sweet Shoyu Glaze Sauce,
Pickle White Radish, Scallions, Sesame Seeds
|SAKE NIGIRI (Salmon)
|$7.00
Salmon
More about The Lights Cafe
SMOOTHIES
The Lights Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte
|Popular items
|simple greens pesto rice
|$15.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
|moonrise kingdom
|$13.00
wild quinoa, black beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
|hummingbird
|$13.00
hummus, avocado, tomato,
cucumber, spinach, pesto, basil (vv.)
(whole grain pullman)
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries
|Sprinkle Chiffon
Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking
|Macaron Gateaux
|$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pecan Mini Tart
A mini version of our pecan tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with a whole pecan and apricot glaze.
|Box of Love: 1 dozen variety
|$26.00
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
|Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
More about Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$8.95
|Side of Home Fries
|$2.25
|Peanut Butter, Banana & Honey
|$5.95
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Cold Brew
|$5.50
Slowed brewed over 12 hours.
More about Detour Coffeebar
Detour Coffeebar
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Latte
Freshly pulled espresso paired with milk. Add a flavor shot for $0.60!
|Hey Honey!
local honey, ground cinnamon and salted caramel make a perfect trio in your latte
|Hot Mess Mocha
dark chocolate gets heated with a blend of cayenne, chili powder and a touch of ghost pepper for a spicy latte with a smooth finish