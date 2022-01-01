Charlotte caterers you'll love

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Must-try caterers in Charlotte

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pack Dinner Rolls$3.99
V
Rio Grande Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
South End Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
Snickerdoodle Cookies$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
The B.B.$12.50
GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food image

 

Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food

2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger (Soy Free)$15.00
A Beyond Burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our housemade burger sauce on a brioche bun. Fries are included.
Sweet Chilli Cauliflower Wyngs$16.00
Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili thai sauce. Comes with seasoned fries.
It's Not Chick'n Strips Dinner (Oyster Mushrooms)$20.00
Crispy fried oyster mushrooms, comes with your choice of two available sides.
More about Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$15.00
Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Tehina, Crispy Chickpeas, Fresh Herbs.
Served with Grilled Pita
Fresh Baked Four Braid Challah$8.00
Baked Fresh with Choice of Toppings
Available for Fridays Only!
Fresh Baked Challah Rolls 6pk$7.00
Fresh Baked Rolls with Choice of Toppings
Available for Fridays Only!
More about Kosher Charlotte

