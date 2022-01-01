Charlotte caterers you'll love
Must-try caterers in Charlotte
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|4 Pack Dinner Rolls
|$3.99
|Rio Grande Bowl
|$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
|South End Bowl
|$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
|Snickerdoodle Cookies
|$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
|The B.B.
|$12.50
GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing
More about Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food
Best of Both Souls Vegan Soul Food
2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Smash Burger (Soy Free)
|$15.00
A Beyond Burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our housemade burger sauce on a brioche bun. Fries are included.
|Sweet Chilli Cauliflower Wyngs
|$16.00
Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in a sweet chili thai sauce. Comes with seasoned fries.
|It's Not Chick'n Strips Dinner (Oyster Mushrooms)
|$20.00
Crispy fried oyster mushrooms, comes with your choice of two available sides.
More about Kosher Charlotte
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$15.00
Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Tehina, Crispy Chickpeas, Fresh Herbs.
Served with Grilled Pita
|Fresh Baked Four Braid Challah
|$8.00
Baked Fresh with Choice of Toppings
Available for Fridays Only!
|Fresh Baked Challah Rolls 6pk
|$7.00
Fresh Baked Rolls with Choice of Toppings
Available for Fridays Only!