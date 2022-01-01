Charlotte Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Charlotte
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|3 Wing
|$10.99
|Beef Brisket
|$14.99
|Pulled Pork
|$13.99
Selwyn Pub
2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte
|ChickenTenders/Fries
|$10.95
|18" Doc's Delight Pizza
|$18.95
|Wings - 12
|$16.95
Flip-A-Los
7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte
|5 Strip Meal
|$9.25
Includes 5 Tenderloin Strips flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
|6 Wing Meal
|$11.29
Includes 6 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
|10 Wing Meal
|$15.56
Includes 10 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in up to two sauce choices, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Fairwood 226
226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte
|Soft pretzel with beer Cheese
|$8.50
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with warm Beer Cheese
|Mac and Cheese with Brisket
|$7.50
Mac and Cheese with Hickory Smoked Brisket
|Pepperoni Flatbread
|$8.25
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce
SC Cafe @ 7th
224 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel
|$8.00
Neese’s sausage or a turkey sausage patty, folded egg with cheese on a toasted bagel.
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
|Mac and Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Fried Mac & cheese bites served with marinara dipping sauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|6 Traditional Wings
|$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.