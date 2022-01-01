Charlotte Chicken restaurants you'll love

Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 Wing$10.99
Beef Brisket$14.99
Pulled Pork$13.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ChickenTenders/Fries$10.95
18" Doc's Delight Pizza$18.95
Wings - 12$16.95
More about Selwyn Pub
Flip-A-Los image

 

Flip-A-Los

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Strip Meal$9.25
Includes 5 Tenderloin Strips flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
6 Wing Meal$11.29
Includes 6 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
10 Wing Meal$15.56
Includes 10 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in up to two sauce choices, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
More about Flip-A-Los
The Fairwood 226 image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Soft pretzel with beer Cheese$8.50
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with warm Beer Cheese
Mac and Cheese with Brisket$7.50
Mac and Cheese with Hickory Smoked Brisket
Pepperoni Flatbread$8.25
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce
More about The Fairwood 226
SC Cafe @ 7th image

 

SC Cafe @ 7th

224 E 7th St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel$8.00
Neese’s sausage or a turkey sausage patty, folded egg with cheese on a toasted bagel.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Mac and Cheese Bites$6.00
Fried Mac & cheese bites served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about SC Cafe @ 7th
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
More about Empire Pizza
Room & Board image

 

Room & Board

3228 N Davidson, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$11.00
More about Room & Board
The Roasting Company image

 

The Roasting Company

1521 Montford DR, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Roasting Company
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat & Shrimp$28.95
Baltimore 1/2 & 1/2$2.25
Mac & Cheese$4.95
More about Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

