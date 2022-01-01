Charlotte Greek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greek restaurants in Charlotte
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Popular items
|1/2 Greek Chicken
|$13.95
|Lamb Gyro Plate
|$13.45
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.45
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Omelet
|$3.00
Toppings:
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mixed or Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
|Caramelized Onion Swiss Burger
|$5.00
6 ounce beef patty, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, arugula, A-1 steak sauce, brioche bun.
Please choose choice of side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
|Cali Wrap
|$5.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
More about Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Salad
|Grits
|$2.00
|Burger
|$6.00
More about Diamond Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken Tips
|$11.95
|Mozz Sticks
|$6.95
|Side Fries
|$2.50
More about Sister
FRENCH FRIES
Sister
1500 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Lamb Burger
|$13.00
grilled ground lamb burger, stuffed with feta and served on grilled pita buns, with house tzatziki and fresh cucumber
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
|Poplies (V)
|$16.00
fried chicken of the woods mushroom, vegan aioli, crisp pickle, toasted potato bun