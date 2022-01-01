Charlotte Greek restaurants you'll love

Must-try Greek restaurants in Charlotte

Ilios Crafted Greek image

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Greek Chicken$13.95
Lamb Gyro Plate$13.45
Falafel Sandwich$9.45
Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Omelet$3.00
Toppings:
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mixed or Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Caramelized Onion Swiss Burger$5.00
6 ounce beef patty, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, arugula, A-1 steak sauce, brioche bun.
Please choose choice of side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Cali Wrap$5.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte image

 

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte

10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salad
Grits$2.00
Burger$6.00
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tips$11.95
Mozz Sticks$6.95
Side Fries$2.50
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sister

1500 Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lamb Burger$13.00
grilled ground lamb burger, stuffed with feta and served on grilled pita buns, with house tzatziki and fresh cucumber
Grilled Lemon Chicken$12.00
lemon-oregano grilled half chicken pieces
Poplies (V)$16.00
fried chicken of the woods mushroom, vegan aioli, crisp pickle, toasted potato bun
