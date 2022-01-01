Charlotte Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Charlotte

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte image

 

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte

10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salad
Grits$2.00
Burger$6.00
More about Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Crushed Tomatoes
Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze
TRUE Meatballs$14.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Bread
More about Osteria LuCa
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pin Wheel$3.25
Pepperoni & cheese wrapped in pizza 3.25 ea
Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad
“The New York Original”$14.75
16" round thin crust cheese pizza, cut in 8 slices
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttery Noodles$7.50
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of three vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.
Basil Pesto$8.50
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
Pad Thai$8.50
Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)
More about Nothing but Noodles
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marinara Pasta$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Carbonara Pasta$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
More about The Bella Ciao
Portofino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
LASAGNA D$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
BAKED ZITI D$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Lorenzo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Pie 18 Choose Your Own Toppings$18.99
Grandmas Pie$20.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Zio Casual Italian- New image

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$15.00
Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.
Harvest$8.50
Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.
Toasted Ravioli$6.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food image

 

Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
Tagliolini$29.00
Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.
Local Baby Greens$11.00
Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Libretto’s Pizzeria image

 

Libretto’s Pizzeria

15205 John J Delaney Dr,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Libretto’s Pizzeria
Zinicola Italian image

 

Zinicola Italian

14835 Ballantyne Village Way suite 140, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zinicola Italian
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Jimmy

