Charlotte Italian restaurants you'll love

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Salad
|Grits
|$2.00
|Burger
|$6.00
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Crushed Tomatoes
|Baby Spinach & Arugula Salad
Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sherry Vinaigrette, Balsamic Glaze
|TRUE Meatballs
|$14.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Bread
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pin Wheel
|$3.25
Pepperoni & cheese wrapped in pizza 3.25 ea
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad
|“The New York Original”
|$14.75
16" round thin crust cheese pizza, cut in 8 slices
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Buttery Noodles
|$7.50
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of three vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese.
|Basil Pesto
|$8.50
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan cheese. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
|Pad Thai
|$8.50
Rice noodles tossed in a classic Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy)
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Marinara Pasta
|$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
|Carbonara Pasta
|$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
|$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
|LASAGNA D
|$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
|BAKED ZITI D
|$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Large Pie 18 Choose Your Own Toppings
|$18.99
|Grandmas Pie
|$20.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$15.00
Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.
|Harvest
|$8.50
Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.
|Toasted Ravioli
|$6.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pepperoni + Sausage Pizza
|$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella. Pepperoni. House Made Fennel Sausage.
|Tagliolini
|$29.00
Traditional Piedmontese Meat Ragu. EVOO. Parmesan. House-made Ricotta.
|Local Baby Greens
|$11.00
Pancetta. Goat Cheese. Walnuts. Pickled Red Onions. White Balsamic