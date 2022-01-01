Charlotte juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Green Brothers Juice- South Park
7802 A FAIRVIEW RD, Charlotte
|Green Goddess
|$5.75
|Mr. Joe
|$6.75
|Green Hornet
|$7.75
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Acai Bowl
|$10.95
housemade almond milk, acai, banana, strawberry and date. // topped with banana, cacao nibs, strawberry, coconut, toasted almond crumble
|Build a Bowl
|$10.00
customize with your choice of: 2 bases, up to 4 toppings + 2 dressings
|Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Wrap
|$10.95
Chicken, avocado, bacon, white cheddar, heirloom tomato, spinach, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Your choice of Village Ranch or Avo Goddess dressing
SMOOTHIES
The Lights Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte
|moonrise kingdom
|$15.00
wild quinoa, beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
|eternal sunshine
|$15.00
wild quinoa, sweet potato, hummus, market greens, pico, sunflower seeds, cashew curry (gf.) (vv.)
|simple greens pesto rice
|$16.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
Green Brothers @ Southend
2725-B South Blvd, Charlotte
|Green Hornet
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli
|Berry Fit
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
|Pitaya Pick Me Up
|$5.75
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya
SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte
|Turkey Burger
|$10.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
|Beef Burger
|$10.99
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
|Little Red Rooster
|$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS
Clean Juice
7918 Rea Rd, Charlotte
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS
Clean Juice
2927 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS
Clean Juice
9826 Sandy Rock Pl, Charlotte
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS
Clean Juice
9335 Center Lake Dr., Charlotte
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS
Clean Juice
8428 Park Road, Charlotte