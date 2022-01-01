Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Charlotte

Green Brothers Juice- South Park image

 

Green Brothers Juice- South Park

7802 A FAIRVIEW RD, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Goddess$5.75
Mr. Joe$6.75
Green Hornet$7.75
More about Green Brothers Juice- South Park
Village Juice Co image

 

Village Juice Co

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Bowl$10.95
housemade almond milk, acai, banana, strawberry and date. // topped with banana, cacao nibs, strawberry, coconut, toasted almond crumble
Build a Bowl$10.00
customize with your choice of: 2 bases, up to 4 toppings + 2 dressings
Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Wrap$10.95
Chicken, avocado, bacon, white cheddar, heirloom tomato, spinach, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Your choice of Village Ranch or Avo Goddess dressing
More about Village Juice Co
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
moonrise kingdom$15.00
wild quinoa, beans, avocado, pico, kale, pumpkin seeds, tomatillo verde (gf.) (vv.)
eternal sunshine$15.00
wild quinoa, sweet potato, hummus, market greens, pico, sunflower seeds, cashew curry (gf.) (vv.)
simple greens pesto rice$16.00
jade rice, pesto, poached egg, kale, radish, hot sauce, chevre (gf.) (v.)
More about The Lights Cafe
Green Brothers @ Southend image

 

Green Brothers @ Southend

2725-B South Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Hornet
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli
Berry Fit
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Pitaya Pick Me Up$5.75
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya
More about Green Brothers @ Southend
Consumer pic

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Burger$10.99
Fresh ground turkey burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Beef Burger$10.99
Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a brioche bun
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
More about Just Fresh
Clean Juice image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

Clean Juice

7918 Rea Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (605 reviews)
More about Clean Juice
Clean Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

Clean Juice

2927 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Clean Juice
Clean Juice image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

Clean Juice

9826 Sandy Rock Pl, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (605 reviews)
More about Clean Juice
Clean Juice image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

Clean Juice

9335 Center Lake Dr., Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
More about Clean Juice
Clean Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM • FRUITS

Clean Juice

8428 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (448 reviews)
More about Clean Juice

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlotte

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Pudding

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston