Charlotte Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Charlotte
Hot Tamale Food Truck
6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese with chips and queso
|Torta Sandwich
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cheese, mayo, avocado
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
choice of meat , flower tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa.
Velvet Taco
1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|#3 Tikka Chicken
|$4.60
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
|#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower
|$3.95
queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla
|#6 Falafel
|$3.95
tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils, lettuce wrap
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Citrus Shrimp
|$5.00
|Roasted Chicken
|$4.50
|Water Bottle
|$2.00
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Popular items
|Elote
|$7.00
MEXICAN STREET CORN, JALAPENO CREMA, COTIJA, TAJIN
|Guacamole
|$12.00
AVOCADO, GARLIC, LIME, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, TORTILLA CHIPS
|Build Your Own Bowl
|$16.00
COMES WITH CALI RICE
**SB STYLE ADDS QUESO**
TACOS
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
715 Providence Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Why So Serious
|$4.99
Ground Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, crema
|You're Going The Wrong Way
|$4.99
Marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli, pico
|Slappin The Bass
|$4.99
Crispy Mahi, slaw, pico, chipotle aioli
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
7003 University City Boulevard, Charlotte
Hot Box Food Truck
216 State St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Hashbrown Bowl
|$12.00
Cheese Aborrio Rice / breaded and fried Crispy/ roasted garlic aioli
|Heuvos
|$12.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
1820 Sardis Road North, Charlotte
|Popular items
|2 Burritos
|$9.99
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp and Crab Dip -
|$11.75
Creamy dip made with lump crab meat & seasoned shrimp, served piping hot with crispy pita points
|Tavarua Tuna Tacos -
|$13.25
Blackened lemon rubbed Ahi tuna in a kiwi-pineapple fajita sauce, stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, topped with our Honey Wasabi Sauce
|Lemon Grilled Shrimp Tacos -
|$12.50
Lemon-grilled shrimp, stuffed with guacamole, pickled onion, fresh greens, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne
11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Chicken Burrito
|$12.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.25
|Queso Dip
|$5.50
Picante Mexican Grill
1500 W Morehead St, Charlotte
Grumpy Grandpas Mexican
7107 Mapleridge Rd., Charlotte