Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Charlotte

Hot Tamale Food Truck image

 

Hot Tamale Food Truck

6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese with chips and queso
Torta Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cheese, mayo, avocado
Quesadillas$9.99
choice of meat , flower tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa.
More about Hot Tamale Food Truck
Velvet Taco image

 

Velvet Taco

1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Tikka Chicken$4.60
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
#6.5 Beer Battered Cauliflower$3.95
queso blanco, Texas Pete Sabor sauce, avocado corn pico, Texas Pete dust candied pepitas, flour tortilla
#6 Falafel$3.95
tahini crema, arugula, tomato, pickled fresnos, avocado, pickled red onion, pea tendrils, lettuce wrap
More about Velvet Taco
El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Citrus Shrimp$5.00
Roasted Chicken$4.50
Water Bottle$2.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Elote$7.00
MEXICAN STREET CORN, JALAPENO CREMA, COTIJA, TAJIN
Guacamole$12.00
AVOCADO, GARLIC, LIME, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, PICO DE GALLO, TORTILLA CHIPS
Build Your Own Bowl$16.00
COMES WITH CALI RICE
**SB STYLE ADDS QUESO**
More about Southbound
RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila image

TACOS

RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Why So Serious$4.99
Ground Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, crema
You're Going The Wrong Way$4.99
Marinated chicken, lettuce, avocado, cilantro, chipotle aioli, pico
Slappin The Bass$4.99
Crispy Mahi, slaw, pico, chipotle aioli
More about RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila
37SOL - Charlotte image

 

37SOL - Charlotte

8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 37SOL - Charlotte
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

7003 University City Boulevard, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3627 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Box Food Truck

216 State St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hashbrown Bowl$12.00
Cheese Aborrio Rice / breaded and fried Crispy/ roasted garlic aioli
Heuvos$12.00
More about Hot Box Food Truck
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

1820 Sardis Road North, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Burritos$9.99
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa

3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Popular items
Baja Shrimp and Crab Dip -$11.75
Creamy dip made with lump crab meat & seasoned shrimp, served piping hot with crispy pita points
Tavarua Tuna Tacos -$13.25
Blackened lemon rubbed Ahi tuna in a kiwi-pineapple fajita sauce, stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, guacamole & mixed cheese, topped with our Honey Wasabi Sauce
Lemon Grilled Shrimp Tacos -$12.50
Lemon-grilled shrimp, stuffed with guacamole, pickled onion, fresh greens, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Cilantro White Sauce
More about Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Popular items
Shrimp & Chicken Burrito$12.95
Chicken Quesadilla$11.25
Queso Dip$5.50
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne
Picante Mexican Grill image

 

Picante Mexican Grill

1500 W Morehead St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2902 reviews)
More about Picante Mexican Grill
Grumpy Grandpas Mexican image

 

Grumpy Grandpas Mexican

7107 Mapleridge Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
More about Grumpy Grandpas Mexican

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlotte

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Pudding

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston