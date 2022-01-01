Charlotte pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Charlotte

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
Green Goddess Avocado Toast$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
Chipotle Club Sandwich$12.00
Roasted turkey (antibiotic free + non-GMO), signature bacon, provolone, smoky chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, and red onion on toasted wonder sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Mozzarella Wedges$9.00
pomodoro dipping sauce
Four Cheese Pizza$12.00
mozzarella, fresh ricotta, fontina, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce (choose up to three add-on veggies for free)
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Big Bad Wolf$20.99
Normal Caesar$4.99
16" Create Your Own Pizza$17.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ChickenTenders/Fries$10.95
18" Doc's Delight Pizza$18.95
Wings - 12$16.95
More about Selwyn Pub
No Joke Pizza image

 

No Joke Pizza

8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Pasta$9.99
Choice of Pasta and Sauce.
Beef Ravioli$11.95
Beef Ravioli, House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pecorino Romano baked, Garnished with Parsley.
Philly Cheesesteak Sammy$10.99
Grilled Steak, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
More about No Joke Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pin Wheel$3.25
Pepperoni & cheese wrapped in pizza 3.25 ea
Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad
“The New York Original”$14.75
16" round thin crust cheese pizza, cut in 8 slices
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Marinara Pasta$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Carbonara Pasta$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
More about The Bella Ciao
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
More about Empire Pizza
Rocket Pizza NC image

 

Rocket Pizza NC

1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
14"Rocket House Special
14" Cooper's Extreme Cheese
More about Rocket Pizza NC
Portofino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
LASAGNA D$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
BAKED ZITI D$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Lorenzo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Pie 18 Choose Your Own Toppings$18.99
Grandmas Pie$20.99
French Fries$4.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DT's Woodfired Wings$16.00
Oven roasted (not fried) with creamy blue cheese ranch dip
Tartufo Pizza$21.00
Bianca, truffle cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, wild arugula
Carni Pizza$19.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, italian sausage, smoky bacon & rosemary ham
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Create Your Own Pizza$8.99
Normal Caesar$4.99
18" Create Your Own Pizza$19.00
More about Wolfman Pizza
Zio Casual Italian- New image

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$15.00
Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.
Harvest$8.50
Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.
Toasted Ravioli$6.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Libretto’s Pizzeria image

 

Libretto’s Pizzeria

15205 John J Delaney Dr,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Libretto’s Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Jimmy

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cake

Nachos

Salmon

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston