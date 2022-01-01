Charlotte pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Charlotte
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit
|$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
|Green Goddess Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
|Chipotle Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted turkey (antibiotic free + non-GMO), signature bacon, provolone, smoky chipotle aioli, romaine, tomato, and red onion on toasted wonder sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Crispy Mozzarella Wedges
|$9.00
pomodoro dipping sauce
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
mozzarella, fresh ricotta, fontina, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$6.00
mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce (choose up to three add-on veggies for free)
More about Wolfman Pizza
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
8504 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|16" Big Bad Wolf
|$20.99
|Normal Caesar
|$4.99
|16" Create Your Own Pizza
|$17.99
More about Selwyn Pub
Selwyn Pub
2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|ChickenTenders/Fries
|$10.95
|18" Doc's Delight Pizza
|$18.95
|Wings - 12
|$16.95
More about No Joke Pizza
No Joke Pizza
8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|BYO Pasta
|$9.99
Choice of Pasta and Sauce.
|Beef Ravioli
|$11.95
Beef Ravioli, House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pecorino Romano baked, Garnished with Parsley.
|Philly Cheesesteak Sammy
|$10.99
Grilled Steak, Garlic Pepper Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Comes with a Choice of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, or BBQ Chips.
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pin Wheel
|$3.25
Pepperoni & cheese wrapped in pizza 3.25 ea
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad
|“The New York Original”
|$14.75
16" round thin crust cheese pizza, cut in 8 slices
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Marinara Pasta
|$10.95
Homemade tomato sauce, garlic, basil
|Carbonara Pasta
|$13.95
Cream, egg yolk, bacon, onions, parsley
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan tossed in homemade caesar dressing.
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Popular items
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|6 Traditional Wings
|$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
More about Rocket Pizza NC
Rocket Pizza NC
1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
|14"Rocket House Special
|14" Cooper's Extreme Cheese
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
|$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
|LASAGNA D
|$9.50
Meat ,tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
|BAKED ZITI D
|$9.50
in tomato sauce , ricotta cheese , melted mozzarella, oven baked
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Large Pie 18 Choose Your Own Toppings
|$18.99
|Grandmas Pie
|$20.99
|French Fries
|$4.99
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|Popular items
|DT's Woodfired Wings
|$16.00
Oven roasted (not fried) with creamy blue cheese ranch dip
|Tartufo Pizza
|$21.00
Bianca, truffle cheese, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, wild arugula
|Carni Pizza
|$19.00
Margherita Pizza with crispy pepperoni, italian sausage, smoky bacon & rosemary ham
More about Wolfman Pizza
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte
|Popular items
|10" Create Your Own Pizza
|$8.99
|Normal Caesar
|$4.99
|18" Create Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$15.00
Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.
|Harvest
|$8.50
Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.
|Toasted Ravioli
|$6.00
Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara