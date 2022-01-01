Charlotte seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Charlotte
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|STATS Cajun Alfredo
|$12.00
Choose cajun spiced veggies, broccoli, spinach, chicken, shrimp, or salmon in a house-made creamy cajun Alfredo sauce served over penne pasta.
|Cast Iron Lamb Chops
|$24.00
Cast Iron Lamb Chops seasoned, seared and finished on the grill.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
Succulent sautéed shrimp over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers.
Woodys Seafood Saloon
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
A delicate mixture of crab, vegetables, and sauce. Pan grilled. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
|Calamari
|$16.00
From the "Calamari Capital of the World" tender slices and tentacles breaded with sliced peppers, fried and dusted with smoked paprika. Spicy marinara
|Southern Fried Pickles
|$8.00
House-made pickles, deep fried. Comeback sauce
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Waterman Platter
|$29.00
fried Carolina Classic's catfish, crispy oysters, fried shrimp, hushpuppies, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde
|Hot Chicken
|$15.00
fried Springer Mountain chicken, spicy glaze, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, mayo, brioche bun
|Fishermans Pick
|$15.50
beer-battered cod, house-made pickle, cole slaw, tartar, brioche bun
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|New Orleans Platter
|$26.95
Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
|Salmon
|$22.00
Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon, Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Crawfish Scampi Appetizer
|$14.95
Crawfish Tails sautéed with: Garlic, White Wine, Scallions, Parsley, and our own “Bayou Blend” Spices.
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Shrimp & Flounder Platter
|$16.99
Southern fried shrimp & flounder with choice of 2 sides.
|Jerk Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our marinated grilled chicken breast brushed with jerk seasoning, over mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes & croutons.
|Chicken Finger Plate
|$9.99
Six hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders & French fries with BBQ or honey mustard for dippin’.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte
|Fish and Shrimp Platter
|$20.95
|Shrimp Platter
|$13.95
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Skrimp Shack
8328 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte
Island Thyme- Calypso Grill & Pub
8129 Ardrey Kell Rd, #105, Charlotte