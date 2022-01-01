Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte seafood restaurants you'll love

Charlotte restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Charlotte

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STATS Cajun Alfredo$12.00
Choose cajun spiced veggies, broccoli, spinach, chicken, shrimp, or salmon in a house-made creamy cajun Alfredo sauce served over penne pasta.
Cast Iron Lamb Chops$24.00
Cast Iron Lamb Chops seasoned, seared and finished on the grill.
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Succulent sautéed shrimp over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers.
Woodys Seafood Saloon image

 

Woodys Seafood Saloon

11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
A delicate mixture of crab, vegetables, and sauce. Pan grilled. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Calamari$16.00
From the "Calamari Capital of the World" tender slices and tentacles breaded with sliced peppers, fried and dusted with smoked paprika. Spicy marinara
Southern Fried Pickles$8.00
House-made pickles, deep fried. Comeback sauce
Consumer pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Waterman Platter$29.00
fried Carolina Classic's catfish, crispy oysters, fried shrimp, hushpuppies, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde
Hot Chicken$15.00
fried Springer Mountain chicken, spicy glaze, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, mayo, brioche bun
Fishermans Pick$15.50
beer-battered cod, house-made pickle, cole slaw, tartar, brioche bun
Cajun Queen image

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
New Orleans Platter$26.95
Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
Salmon$22.00
Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon, Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Crawfish Scampi Appetizer$14.95
Crawfish Tails sautéed with: Garlic, White Wine, Scallions, Parsley, and our own “Bayou Blend” Spices.
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd image

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp & Flounder Platter$16.99
Southern fried shrimp & flounder with choice of 2 sides.
Jerk Chicken Salad$10.99
Our marinated grilled chicken breast brushed with jerk seasoning, over mixed greens with pepper jack cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes & croutons.
Chicken Finger Plate$9.99
Six hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders & French fries with BBQ or honey mustard for dippin’.
ROCKSALT image

 

ROCKSALT

512 Brandywine Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Shrimp Platter$20.95
Shrimp Platter$13.95
Mac & Cheese$4.95
Skrimp Shack image

 

Skrimp Shack

8328 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Island Thyme- Calypso Grill & Pub image

 

Island Thyme- Calypso Grill & Pub

8129 Ardrey Kell Rd, #105, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
