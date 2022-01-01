Charlotte Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Charlotte

Leah & Louise image

 

Leah & Louise

301 Camp Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
River Chips$10.00
CHICKEN SKINS, VOODOO CHIP STYLE, & GRANCH
Leah’s Cabbage$10.00
SLOW ROASTED CABBAGE, PEPPER HONEY, SMOKED SAUSAGE, PORK NECK BISQUE
Mud Island$23.00
BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER
Haberdish image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Collard Greens$8.00
slow-cooked in a smoked vegetable stock
contains: soy and possible peanut cross contamination
Fried Chicken Tenders
brined, battered, & fried
contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)
Kale Salad$7.00
fresh oranges, candied benne seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses dressing
contains: dairy (goat cheese), soy (dressing), and eggs (benne seeds)
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Dark Meat$12.00
Whiting Entree$14.00
Fried Chicken White Meat$14.00
SC Cafe @ 7th image

 

SC Cafe @ 7th

224 E 7th St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel$8.00
Neese’s sausage or a turkey sausage patty, folded egg with cheese on a toasted bagel.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Mac and Cheese Bites$6.00
Fried Mac & cheese bites served with marinara dipping sauce.
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
fair share farms mixed greens$10.00
spring mix lettuces, cucumbers, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
Joyce Farms Pasture Raised Beef Burger$18.00
copain bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Duke's Mayonnaise, dijon mustard
Mac and Cheese$11.00
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tips$11.95
Mozz Sticks$6.95
Side Fries$2.50
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
King's Burger$16.00
Joyce Farm's Grass-fed Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, House Pickles, Duke's Mayo, Grain Mustard, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side
Cornbread$2.00
Housemade cornbread
Stone Fisheries Grilled Salmon$22.00
Garden Herb Butter
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 wings$14.99
Crispy jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with Ranch and Celery Sticks
South West Eggrolls$10.99
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, cheese, and spices; served with Chipotle lime ranch
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas
The Roasting Company image

 

The Roasting Company

1521 Montford DR, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supperland image

STEAKS

Supperland

1212 The Plaza, Charlotte

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pasta$15.95
Chicken, Cajun spice, cream sauce with fettuccini
Jambalaya$16.95
Rice cooked with tasso, Andouille, shrimp and crawfish with onion, celery, peppers, and okra
Chicken and Dumplings$17.95
Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby kale Caesar$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
Burger$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic
