Charlotte Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Charlotte
More about Leah & Louise
Leah & Louise
301 Camp Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|River Chips
|$10.00
CHICKEN SKINS, VOODOO CHIP STYLE, & GRANCH
|Leah’s Cabbage
|$10.00
SLOW ROASTED CABBAGE, PEPPER HONEY, SMOKED SAUSAGE, PORK NECK BISQUE
|Mud Island
|$23.00
BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER
More about Haberdish
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
slow-cooked in a smoked vegetable stock
contains: soy and possible peanut cross contamination
|Fried Chicken Tenders
brined, battered, & fried
contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)
|Kale Salad
|$7.00
fresh oranges, candied benne seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses dressing
contains: dairy (goat cheese), soy (dressing), and eggs (benne seeds)
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Dark Meat
|$12.00
|Whiting Entree
|$14.00
|Fried Chicken White Meat
|$14.00
More about SC Cafe @ 7th
SC Cafe @ 7th
224 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel
|$8.00
Neese’s sausage or a turkey sausage patty, folded egg with cheese on a toasted bagel.
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
|Mac and Cheese Bites
|$6.00
Fried Mac & cheese bites served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|fair share farms mixed greens
|$10.00
spring mix lettuces, cucumbers, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
|Joyce Farms Pasture Raised Beef Burger
|$18.00
copain bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, Duke's Mayonnaise, dijon mustard
|Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
More about Diamond Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken Tips
|$11.95
|Mozz Sticks
|$6.95
|Side Fries
|$2.50
More about Kings Kitchen
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|King's Burger
|$16.00
Joyce Farm's Grass-fed Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion, House Pickles, Duke's Mayo, Grain Mustard, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side
|Cornbread
|$2.00
Housemade cornbread
|Stone Fisheries Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Garden Herb Butter
More about Piedmont Social House
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|10 wings
|$14.99
Crispy jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with Ranch and Celery Sticks
|South West Eggrolls
|$10.99
Crispy flour tortillas filled with chicken, black beans, corn, jalapenos, cheese, and spices; served with Chipotle lime ranch
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas
More about Southern Pecan
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken Pasta
|$15.95
Chicken, Cajun spice, cream sauce with fettuccini
|Jambalaya
|$16.95
Rice cooked with tasso, Andouille, shrimp and crawfish with onion, celery, peppers, and okra
|Chicken and Dumplings
|$17.95
Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Baby kale Caesar
|$9.00
Baby kale caesar, croutons, parmigiana
|Burger
|$16.00
Beef Burger*, LTO, mayo, dijon
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Bacon, Cashews, Provolone, Rose' Balsamic