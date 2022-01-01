Dilworth restaurants you'll love

Go
Dilworth restaurants
Toast

Dilworth's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Gastropubs
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Dilworth restaurants

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
CHICKEN, ONION, CARROT, GREEN ONION,EGG, SESAME SEED
SPICY TUNA ROLL *$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
GLADIATOR *$11.50
SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO, CRAB SALAD, WRAP W/ TUNA, SPICY CRAB ON TOP, EEL SAUCE
More about Yamazaru
Living Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD LG$13.00
choice of kale or romaine, tomatoes, brazil nuts "parm", and house made creamy caesar dressing
EPIC GRILLED CHEESE$14.00
fresh fig butter, cashew cheddar, green apple, mushroom bacon bits, caramelized onions, on your choice of bread or collard leaf with sprouts with a side
AVOCADO BASIL$14.00
avocado, basil, tomato, red onion, cashew sour cream, basil hummus and sprouts on your choice of bread or collard leaf wrap with a side
More about Living Kitchen
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Mac's Speed Shop
The Wine Loft image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Loft

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano$16.00
Pork tenderloin, applewood smoked ham, reposado roasted garlic mustard, red wine pickles, baby swiss on a cuban roll. Served with potato chips.
The Tuscan$15.00
Marinara red base, basil, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, tomatoes, mozzarella, topped with fresh greens lightly dressed in lemon and EVOO.
Chicken Yakitori$14.00
Marinated and grilled chicken skewers with poblano ginger remoulade and watermelon pickles.
More about The Wine Loft
Bang Bang Burgers image

 

Bang Bang Burgers

235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Bowl$13.80
mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Pimento$8.50
Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side
Single Bang Bang$8.30
AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.B. Frites$8.00
Russet potato fries seasoned with Korean spice blend (mild), served with spicy aioli.
Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box$17.50
Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with onions, scallions and beef Bulgogi.
More about Bulgogi Box
Twisted Eats by Kre8 image

 

Twisted Eats by Kre8

1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Porky Pig Burger$12.00
ground chuck, beer braised pulled pork,
boozy bbq sauce, caramelized onion, swiss cheese. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
Beer Cheese + Nugs$11.00
chef rob's OG - made with 5 cheese + a rotating ipa, salt crusted pretzel nugs
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.00
blackened tiger shrimp, blended cheddar,
sriracha soaked peppers & onions, white bbq. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
More about Twisted Eats by Kre8
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings$13.00
Buffalo - Giardiniera/Picked Mustard Seed/ Smoked Tomato Ranch
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Green Curry$19.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Restaurant banner

 

Bocado CLT

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Serves Two$66.00
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
Serves Four$148.20
Brasstown Beef Tenderloin, sous vide, *Asher Blue Cheese Wedge with Beeler's smoked bacon, pickled tomato & buttermilk blue dressing *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf, *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with caramel & whipped cream
Serves Four$125.40
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
More about Bocado CLT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dilworth

Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dilworth to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston