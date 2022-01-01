Dilworth restaurants you'll love
More about Yamazaru
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$10.00
CHICKEN, ONION, CARROT, GREEN ONION,EGG, SESAME SEED
|SPICY TUNA ROLL *
|$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
|GLADIATOR *
|$11.50
SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO, CRAB SALAD, WRAP W/ TUNA, SPICY CRAB ON TOP, EEL SAUCE
More about Living Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD LG
|$13.00
choice of kale or romaine, tomatoes, brazil nuts "parm", and house made creamy caesar dressing
|EPIC GRILLED CHEESE
|$14.00
fresh fig butter, cashew cheddar, green apple, mushroom bacon bits, caramelized onions, on your choice of bread or collard leaf with sprouts with a side
|AVOCADO BASIL
|$14.00
avocado, basil, tomato, red onion, cashew sour cream, basil hummus and sprouts on your choice of bread or collard leaf wrap with a side
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Lil' Pig
|$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about The Wine Loft
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
The Wine Loft
2201 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$16.00
Pork tenderloin, applewood smoked ham, reposado roasted garlic mustard, red wine pickles, baby swiss on a cuban roll. Served with potato chips.
|The Tuscan
|$15.00
Marinara red base, basil, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, tomatoes, mozzarella, topped with fresh greens lightly dressed in lemon and EVOO.
|Chicken Yakitori
|$14.00
Marinated and grilled chicken skewers with poblano ginger remoulade and watermelon pickles.
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Bang Bang Burgers
235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Burger Bowl
|$13.80
mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
|Single Pimento
|$8.50
Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side
|Single Bang Bang
|$8.30
AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side
More about Bulgogi Box
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|B.B. Frites
|$8.00
Russet potato fries seasoned with Korean spice blend (mild), served with spicy aioli.
|Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box
|$17.50
Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
|Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice
|$17.00
Stir-fried white rice with onions, scallions and beef Bulgogi.
More about Twisted Eats by Kre8
Twisted Eats by Kre8
1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Porky Pig Burger
|$12.00
ground chuck, beer braised pulled pork,
boozy bbq sauce, caramelized onion, swiss cheese. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
|Beer Cheese + Nugs
|$11.00
chef rob's OG - made with 5 cheese + a rotating ipa, salt crusted pretzel nugs
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.00
blackened tiger shrimp, blended cheddar,
sriracha soaked peppers & onions, white bbq. served with parmesan dusted hand-slammed fries.
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Wings
|$13.00
Buffalo - Giardiniera/Picked Mustard Seed/ Smoked Tomato Ranch
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
|Green Curry
|$19.00
More about Bocado CLT
Bocado CLT
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Serves Two
|$66.00
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
|Serves Four
|$148.20
Brasstown Beef Tenderloin, sous vide, *Asher Blue Cheese Wedge with Beeler's smoked bacon, pickled tomato & buttermilk blue dressing *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf, *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with caramel & whipped cream
|Serves Four
|$125.40
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream