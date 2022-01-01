Dilworth American restaurants you'll love

Go
Dilworth restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Dilworth

Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Bang Bang Burgers image

 

Bang Bang Burgers

235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Bowl$13.80
mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Pimento$8.50
Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side
Single Bang Bang$8.30
AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Restaurant banner

 

Bocado CLT

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Serves Two$66.00
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
Serves Four$148.20
Brasstown Beef Tenderloin, sous vide, *Asher Blue Cheese Wedge with Beeler's smoked bacon, pickled tomato & buttermilk blue dressing *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf, *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with caramel & whipped cream
Serves Four$125.40
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
More about Bocado CLT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dilworth

Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dilworth to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston