Beef fried rice in Dilworth

Dilworth restaurants
Dilworth restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Fried Rice$16.00
More about Yamazaru
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice$17.50
Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice$18.50
Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice$18.50
Stir-fried white rice with onions, scallions and beef Bulgogi.
More about Bulgogi Box

