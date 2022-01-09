Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Dilworth

Dilworth restaurants
Dilworth restaurants that serve brisket

Yafo Kitchen - East Blvd

1231 East Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Rosh Hashanah* Add Shai's Holiday Brisket (1.5 lbs)$0.00
Ordering Starts on 9/1/22!
Pre-order for pickup on 9/24/22 at our Dilworth (East Blvd) location. When placing your order please schedule for 9/24/22!
More about Yafo Kitchen - East Blvd
Mac’s Speed Shop - Southend

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Philly Wrap$16.00
Brisket, peppers, onions, white American, queso
Brisket Burnt Ends$15.00
Dry-rubbed brisket burnt ends tossed w/ western NC bbq & Mac's sweet pickle blend **limited availability
Beef Brisket$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Southend

