Brisket in Dilworth

Yafo Kitchen - East Blvd
1231 East Blvd., Charlotte
|*Rosh Hashanah* Add Shai's Holiday Brisket (1.5 lbs)
|$0.00
Ordering Starts on 9/1/22!
Pre-order for pickup on 9/24/22 at our Dilworth (East Blvd) location. When placing your order please schedule for 9/24/22!
Mac’s Speed Shop - Southend
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Brisket Philly Wrap
|$16.00
Brisket, peppers, onions, white American, queso
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$15.00
Dry-rubbed brisket burnt ends tossed w/ western NC bbq & Mac's sweet pickle blend **limited availability
|Beef Brisket
|$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce