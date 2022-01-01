Cake in Dilworth

Go
Dilworth restaurants
Toast

Dilworth restaurants that serve cake

The Wine Loft image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Loft

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Chocolate Cake$7.00
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings.
More about The Wine Loft
Restaurant banner

 

Bocado CLT

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Toffee Cake$8.00
More about Bocado CLT

Browse other tasty dishes in Dilworth

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Dilworth to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston