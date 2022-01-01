Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Dilworth
/
Charlotte
/
Dilworth
/
Calamari
Dilworth restaurants that serve calamari
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
No reviews yet
CALAMARI TEMPURA
$9.50
DEEP FRIED CALAMARI WITH SALT & PEPPER, JALAPEÑO
CALAMARI SALAD
$6.00
SEASONED CALAMARI, SESAME
More about Yamazaru
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Shiitake Calamari
$16.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
