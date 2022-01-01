Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Dilworth

Go
Dilworth restaurants
Toast

Dilworth restaurants that serve calamari

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI TEMPURA$9.50
DEEP FRIED CALAMARI WITH SALT & PEPPER, JALAPEÑO
CALAMARI SALAD$6.00
SEASONED CALAMARI, SESAME
More about Yamazaru
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shiitake Calamari$16.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Dilworth

Kimchi

Fried Rice

Waffles

Tacos

Carrot Cake

Pork Belly

Quesadillas

Chili

Map

More near Dilworth to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston