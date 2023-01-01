Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Dilworth

Go
Dilworth restaurants
Toast

Dilworth restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CUCUMBER SALAD$4.25
SLICED CUCUMBER/KIMCHI VINAIGRETTE
More about Yamazaru
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac’s Speed Shop - Southend

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Cucumber & Tomato Salad$4.59
More about Mac’s Speed Shop - Southend

Browse other tasty dishes in Dilworth

Hummus

Pork Fried Rice

Chocolate Cake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Salmon

Pork Belly

Waffles

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Dilworth to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston