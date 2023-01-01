Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Dilworth
/
Charlotte
/
Dilworth
/
Miso Soup
Dilworth restaurants that serve miso soup
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
No reviews yet
MISO SOUP
$2.00
More about Yamazaru
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
Avg 4.7
(1427 reviews)
Miso Soup
$3.25
Miso Soup
$3.25
More about Bulgogi Box
