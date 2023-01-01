Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Dilworth

Dilworth restaurants
Dilworth restaurants that serve miso soup

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MISO SOUP$2.00
More about Yamazaru
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.25
Miso Soup$3.25
More about Bulgogi Box

