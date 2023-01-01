Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Dilworth

Dilworth restaurants
Dilworth restaurants that serve nachos

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NACHO BURGER$16.00
quinoa, millet and veggie patty, chipotle hummus, avocado, butternut squash queso, pico, jalapeno, on your choice of bread or collard leaf wrap with sprouts, choice of side
NACHOS$16.00
Gluten free corn tortilla chips, signature black beans, butternut squash queso, pico, guacamole, cashew sour cream, jalapeños add rawco meat +7
More about Living Kitchen
Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$20.00
Nachos$20.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden

