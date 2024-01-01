Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in Dilworth

Dilworth restaurants
Dilworth restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY FRIED RICE$13.95
Pork Belly Fried Rice$13.95
More about Yamazaru
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$18.50
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and spicy pork Bulgogi.
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$18.50
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$17.50
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
More about Bulgogi Box

