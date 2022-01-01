Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.
More about Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.
More about Jackie Boy's
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Apple Salad LG$12.00
Kale & Apple Salad$14.00
More about Cafe Monte
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salmon Apple Salad$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette
More about The Waterman SE
Arugula & Apple Salad image

 

Craft Tasting Room

1320 south church street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Apple Salad$9.00
strawberries, pecan, goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette
More about Craft Tasting Room

