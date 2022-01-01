Apple salad in Charlotte
More about Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte
|Apple Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.
More about Cafe Monte
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Kale & Apple Salad LG
|$12.00
|Kale & Apple Salad
|$14.00
More about The Waterman SE
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Spinach Salmon Apple Salad
|$18.50
Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette