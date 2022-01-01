Asian salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve asian salad
Eight & Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, snow peas, crispy wontons, seed salsa (contains nuts), and NC free range chicken with toasted sesame miso dressing
Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Half Asian Salad
|$5.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein egg noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy)
|Full Asian Salad
|$7.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein egg noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy)
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Half Asian Salad
|$5.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein egg noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy)
|Full Asian Salad
|$7.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein egg noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy)