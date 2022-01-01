Avocado salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve avocado salad
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Large (2 halves) stuffed avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce,
|$12.00
|1/2 Stuffed Avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce
|$8.00
|Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing
|$13.00
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Scampi & Avocado Salad
|$15.50
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomato, spring onions, mango, avocado, peanuts, shrimp served with homemade Spicy Citrus Dressing
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|MAGURO AVOCADO SALAD (Tuna)
|$12.00
Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Micro Mix Greens Salad
Kaiware, Sesame Vinaigrette
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Avocado Salad
|$6.50
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Fresh Tuna, Masago, Green Onion and Spicy Ponzu Sauce
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Avocado Salad
|$6.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Roasted Chicken Avocado Salad
|$14.99
pulled chicken, greens, avocado, bacon, onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green goddess dressing