Avocado salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large (2 halves) stuffed avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce,$12.00
1/2 Stuffed Avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce$8.00
Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$13.00
More about Calle Sol
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scampi & Avocado Salad$15.50
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomato, spring onions, mango, avocado, peanuts, shrimp served with homemade Spicy Citrus Dressing
More about The Bella Ciao
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAGURO AVOCADO SALAD (Tuna)$12.00
Fresh Tuna, Avocado, Micro Mix Greens Salad
Kaiware, Sesame Vinaigrette
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$6.50
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Avocado Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Fresh Tuna, Masago, Green Onion and Spicy Ponzu Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad$6.50
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Avocado Salad$14.99
pulled chicken, greens, avocado, bacon, onion, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green goddess dressing
More about Blackfinn
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon & Avocado Kale Salad$14.95
With parmesan crisps
More about Southern Pecan

