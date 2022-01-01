Avocado toast in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve avocado toast
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Green Goddess Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Vegan Green Goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, and everything bagel seasoning, and fried free range egg on thick sliced country sourdough.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.00
sour dough bread, avocado mashed, arugula, roasted pepitas, basil cilantro vinaigrette
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|KIDS Avocado Toast
|$4.95
smashed avocado + pink sea salt
suggested add-ons: bacon, crumbled goat cheese