Baja fish tacos in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Phat Burrito (South End)

3543 Dewitt Ln., Charlotte

Baja Fish Tacos$0.00
Baja Fish Tacos: The OG Taco of Baja
Our Baja Fish Tacos are the bomb diggity! Made with fresh, flaky fish that's battered and fried to perfection, then topped with a creamy baja sauce, crisp cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, and mexi slaw. Served in warm grilled flour tortillas, these tacos are sure to tantalize your taste buds.
2 for $12.00 or 3 for $13.50
So what are you waiting for? Order your Baja Fish Tacos today and experience the funk of Baja California!
Monarch Market

101 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

Baja Fish Taco$5.95
Fried Cod, flour tortilla, house sauce, slaw, pico, cilantro, cheese and mango habanero sauce
