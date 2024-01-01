Ball soup in Charlotte
DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$13.00
Matzo Balls (cracker dumplings), Chicken broth, roasted chicken,
mushrooms, veggies
Joan's Bakery & Deli - 1100 Metropolitan Ave
1100 Metropolitan Ave, Charlotte
|Take Home Matzo Ball Soup
|$16.00
Everything sent home with you cold to heat up later. Enough to feed two people.
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Chicken broth based soup with matzo balls, chicken, dill, and house veggies.