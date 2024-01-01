Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ball soup in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve ball soup

Item pic

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matzo Ball Soup$13.00
Matzo Balls (cracker dumplings), Chicken broth, roasted chicken,
mushrooms, veggies
More about Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall
Item pic

 

Joan's Bakery & Deli - 1100 Metropolitan Ave

1100 Metropolitan Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Take Home Matzo Ball Soup$16.00
Everything sent home with you cold to heat up later. Enough to feed two people.
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Chicken broth based soup with matzo balls, chicken, dill, and house veggies.
More about Joan's Bakery & Deli - 1100 Metropolitan Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Schreiber's on Rye - 1115 North Brevard Street Suit #14

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Matzo Ball Soup$11.00
Flavorful broth, matzo balls, chicken and veggies
More about Schreiber's on Rye - 1115 North Brevard Street Suit #14

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Home Fries

Wontons

Veggie Rolls

Samosa

Paninis

Pepperoni Pizza

Taco Salad

Pad Thai

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (37 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (892 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston