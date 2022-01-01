Beef noodles in Charlotte

Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (紅燒牛肉麵) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones.

CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy

