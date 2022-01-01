Beef noodles in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve beef noodles
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Spicy Beef Noodles
|$10.63
Egg noodles, ground beef, ground chilis, and shredded veggies (carrots and cucumbers)
|Nei Jiang Beef Noodles
|$10.63
Egg noodles with house-made beef and pork stock, beef stew, bok choy, chives, cilantro
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Yakisoba Beef Noodles
|$14.95
|Spicy Udon Beef Noodles
|$14.95
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (紅燒牛肉麵) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy