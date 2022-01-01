Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve beef noodles

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Beef Noodles$10.63
Egg noodles, ground beef, ground chilis, and shredded veggies (carrots and cucumbers)
Nei Jiang Beef Noodles$10.63
Egg noodles with house-made beef and pork stock, beef stew, bok choy, chives, cilantro
More about The Dumpling Lady
Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba Beef Noodles$14.95
Spicy Udon Beef Noodles$14.95
More about Ru Sans
Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.95
Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (紅燒牛肉麵) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
More about Sun's Kitchen

