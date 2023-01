Beef sausages in Charlotte

A Massive Char-Grilled Ditka Sausage Link and Tender Thin-sliced Devanco Roast Beef That's Cooked in Our House-made Italian Beef Au Jus Gravy, Then Heaped High on a 6" Store-baked Chicago Turano Roll. Topped With Your Choice of Sautéed Green & Red Sweet Peppers and/or Spicy Giardiniera. Get it Wet, Dry or Dipped.