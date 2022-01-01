Beef stew in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve beef stew
More about The Workman's Friend
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Beef Stew
|$11.00
braised beef brisket, carrots, celery, onion, baguette
More about Sun's Kitchen
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Beef Stew Rice Bowl 牛肉饭
|$13.50
This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.
CONTAINS: Soy