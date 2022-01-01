Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve beef stew

The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stew$11.00
braised beef brisket, carrots, celery, onion, baguette
More about The Workman's Friend
Consumer pic

 

eUnique’s Kitchen

7110 Bredon Dr Apt 725, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ RIBS$25.00
More about eUnique’s Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew Rice Bowl 牛肉饭$13.50
This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.
CONTAINS: Soy
More about Sun's Kitchen

