Bisque in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve bisque

Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bisque Cup$3.50
topped with parmesan cheese
Tomato Bisque Bowl$7.00
topped with parmesan cheese
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Tomato Bisque$7.00
Tomato Bisque$7.00
More about Cafe Monte
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$5.75
Thick, rich and creamy... our spin on an old classic.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Bisque$5.75
Thick, rich and creamy... our spin on an old classic.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Ginger Bisque$9.00
fennel pollen & preserved lemon yogurt,
crispy chickpeas, herb oil
More about Napa on Providence
Item pic

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Noble’s Tomato Bisque$6.00
Chevre, Basil
Bowl Noble’s Tomato Bisque$10.00
Chevre, Basil
More about Kings Kitchen
tomato bisque image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
tomato bisque
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$7.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

