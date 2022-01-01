Bisque in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve bisque
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Tomato Bisque Cup
|$3.50
topped with parmesan cheese
|Tomato Bisque Bowl
|$7.00
topped with parmesan cheese
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|French Tomato Bisque
|$7.00
|Tomato Bisque
|$7.00
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.75
Thick, rich and creamy... our spin on an old classic.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.75
Thick, rich and creamy... our spin on an old classic.
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Carrot Ginger Bisque
|$9.00
fennel pollen & preserved lemon yogurt,
crispy chickpeas, herb oil
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Cup Noble’s Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
Chevre, Basil
|Bowl Noble’s Tomato Bisque
|$10.00
Chevre, Basil
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|tomato bisque
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Tomato Bisque
|$7.00