Black bean burgers in Charlotte

Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street
2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte
|Black Bean Burger
|$8.50
Homemade served with Swiss cheese, mixed greens, sliced tomato, homemade guacamole and Ranch
Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
Homemade Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions topped with Avocado, BBQ, and Harissa salsa
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.50
black bean burger stacked with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and red onions with your choice of side
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Black Bean Burger /Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.99
Heist Brewery - NoDa
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
Black Bean Patty . Smoky BBQ Sauce
Pickled Red Onions . Tomato . Arcadian Lettuce
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.