Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street

2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$8.50
Homemade served with Swiss cheese, mixed greens, sliced tomato, homemade guacamole and Ranch
More about Bang Bang Burgers - 7th Street
Black Bean Burger image

 

Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Homemade Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions topped with Avocado, BBQ, and Harissa salsa
More about Legion Brewing - Plaza Midwood
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$14.50
black bean burger stacked with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and red onions with your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger /Sweet Potato Fries$10.99
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery - NoDa

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Black Bean Patty . Smoky BBQ Sauce
Pickled Red Onions . Tomato . Arcadian Lettuce
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
More about Heist Brewery - NoDa
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger (V)$13.00
HOUSE-MADE BLACK BEAN PATTY WITH SWISS, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Al Pastor Tacos

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma

Udon Noodles

Cinnamon Rolls

Quiche

Muffins

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston