Bread pudding in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve bread pudding
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding
|$7.00
with cocoa nib and miso caramel ice cream
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Multi Colored Tots | Cream Cheese Drizzle | Cookie Crumbles
What The Fries Food Truck
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Coconut Cream
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Warm Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Bread pudding studded with marsala soaked raisins and vanilla bean, served with house made gelato topped with dulce de leche.
|Kids Bread Pudding
|$2.50
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding
|$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Bread Pudding Quart