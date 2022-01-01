Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve bread pudding

Leah & Louise image

 

Leah & Louise

301 Camp Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$12.00
More about Leah & Louise
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding$7.00
with cocoa nib and miso caramel ice cream
More about Soul Gastrolounge
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
Multi Colored Tots | Cream Cheese Drizzle | Cookie Crumbles
More about What the Fries
What The Fries Food Truck image

 

What The Fries Food Truck

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$6.00
Coconut Cream
More about What The Fries Food Truck
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Bread Pudding$8.00
Bread pudding studded with marsala soaked raisins and vanilla bean, served with house made gelato topped with dulce de leche.
Kids Bread Pudding$2.50
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Noble Smoke Barbecue

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Noble Smoke Barbecue
Bread Pudding image

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.95
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$4.89
A sweet bread-based dessert mixed with cream and eggs. Our available toppings vary every day at each of our bakeries. Call ahead to find out the chef’s flavor of the day at the bakery nearest you.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Noble Smoke Christmas Orders & XL Pre-Orders image

 

Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding Quart
More about Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Pork Dumplings

Veggie Rolls

Summer Rolls

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Wedge Salad

Seaweed Salad

Chili

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston