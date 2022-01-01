Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve brisket

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Brisket$19.50
Brick style edge cheese, hickory smoked brisket, shaved onion, pickled jalapeno, house-made BBQ sauce
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Brisket Sandwich$9.99
Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Brisket Fries$14.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Brisket$58.00
GF. DF. 2 lbs serves 4-6. Classic preparation with Caramelized Vegetables.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Velvet Taco

1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$5.25
blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
More about Velvet Taco
Beef Brisket & Filet | Pho Tai Nam image

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Brisket & Filet | Pho Tai Nam$13.50
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
Be Em's Dac Biet | Filet, Meatballs & Beef Brisket$14.75
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Platter$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
Single Brisket Taco$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Tender smoked chopped brisket tossed w/ Midwood sauce on Texas Toast w/ smoked red onions & your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pimento, or blue cheese
Brisket - Small$16.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
Beef Brisket - 1 Pound$28.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Mac & Cheese$13.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce . Cavatappi Noodles . Bacon Jam ., Braised Brisket . Mozzarella Provolone Blend . Fresh Parsley
More about Heist Brewery
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Barbacoa Burrito$16.00
USDA PRIME BRISKET, REFRIED BLACK BEAN, CALI RICE, GUACAMOLE, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
Three Brisket Barbacoa$17.00
JAVA RUBBED USDA PRIME BRISKET, CHIPOTLE CREMA, JICAMA CORN SLAW, QUESO FRESCO
More about Southbound
Consumer pic

 

Noble Smoke Barbecue

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Beef Brisket - 1/4 lb.$12.00
Sliced Prime Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Prime Beef Brisket - 1/2 lb.$23.00
More about Noble Smoke Barbecue
Brisket Montaditos image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Montaditos$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket - 1 Pound$28.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Tender smoked chopped brisket tossed w/ Midwood sauce on Texas Toast w/ smoked red onions & your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pimento, or blue cheese
Brisket - Small$16.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Platter$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
Single Brisket Taco$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket - 1 Pound$28.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
Add Brisket$7.00
4oz of our sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Tender smoked chopped brisket tossed w/ Midwood sauce on Texas Toast w/ smoked red onions & your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pimento, or blue cheese
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Item pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pappardelle Brisket Ragu$25.00
Brisket ragu
More about The Jimmy
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas-Style Brisket$18.99
A black pepper & garlic rub gives this slow-smoked delight an excellent bark for an exceptional flavor.
Brisket Tacos$12.99
Chopped brisket with cabbage slaw, topped with onion strings, western BBQ sauce & chipotle ranch.
Son of a Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Two pieces of Texas Toast stacked with house-smoked brisket drizzled with BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños & pickles…Texas style.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Item pic

 

NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliced Prime Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Prime Beef Brisket - 1/4 lb.$11.00
Whole Smoked Brisket - approximately 5#$195.00
More about NS
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket - Small$16.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
Matt's Brisket Rub Bottle$7.99
Brisket - Large$20.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Braised Brisket$35.00
Grass Fed Brisket, Coffee, Charred Onions and Potatoes, Au Jus. Serves 2-3
Brisket Corned Beef
More about Kosher Charlotte
Brisket Flatbread image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Flatbread$9.50
Hickory Smoked Brisket, Blue Cheese Crumbles with Bacon Jam
Brisket Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa$9.00
Two flour tortillas with brisket, beer cheese, salsa, lettuce, and served with chips and salsa
Mac and Cheese with Brisket$7.50
Mac and Cheese with Hickory Smoked Brisket
More about The Fairwood 226
Restaurant banner

 

Hideaway Bar & Lounge

2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Brisket Nachos$15.00
Brisket Quesadilla$15.00
More about Hideaway Bar & Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Beef Brisket$20.95
Sliced Beef Brisket served with homemade BBQ and choice of two sides
More about Southern Pecan
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pho Brisket$12.50
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with sliced braised beef brisket
More about Cilantro Noodle
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
More about Trolley Barn
Noble Smoke Christmas Orders & XL Pre-Orders image

 

Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Pound
Whole Brisket
More about Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders
Restaurant banner

 

Mac's Speed Shop

223 Atherton Street, charlotte

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
More about Mac's Speed Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Beef Noodles

Nigiri

Sticky Buns

Fruit Tarts

Lox

Cheese Pizza

Macarons

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston