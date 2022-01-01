Brisket in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve brisket
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|BBQ Brisket
|$19.50
Brick style edge cheese, hickory smoked brisket, shaved onion, pickled jalapeno, house-made BBQ sauce
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$9.99
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
|Brisket Fries
|$14.99
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Braised Brisket
|$58.00
GF. DF. 2 lbs serves 4-6. Classic preparation with Caramelized Vegetables.
Velvet Taco
1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte
|Brisket Nachos
|$5.25
blue corn chips, barbacoa-style brisket, white queso blanco, roasted corn pico, mayo crema, salsa verde, queso fresco, micro cilantro
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Beef Brisket & Filet | Pho Tai Nam
|$13.50
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
|Be Em's Dac Biet | Filet, Meatballs & Beef Brisket
|$14.75
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Brisket Platter
|$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
|Single Brisket Taco
|$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Tender smoked chopped brisket tossed w/ Midwood sauce on Texas Toast w/ smoked red onions & your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pimento, or blue cheese
|Brisket - Small
|$16.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
|Beef Brisket - 1 Pound
|$28.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce . Cavatappi Noodles . Bacon Jam ., Braised Brisket . Mozzarella Provolone Blend . Fresh Parsley
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Brisket Barbacoa Burrito
|$16.00
USDA PRIME BRISKET, REFRIED BLACK BEAN, CALI RICE, GUACAMOLE, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
|Three Brisket Barbacoa
|$17.00
JAVA RUBBED USDA PRIME BRISKET, CHIPOTLE CREMA, JICAMA CORN SLAW, QUESO FRESCO
Noble Smoke Barbecue
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Prime Beef Brisket - 1/4 lb.
|$12.00
|Sliced Prime Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
|Prime Beef Brisket - 1/2 lb.
|$23.00
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Brisket Montaditos
|$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Beef Brisket - 1 Pound
|$28.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Tender smoked chopped brisket tossed w/ Midwood sauce on Texas Toast w/ smoked red onions & your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pimento, or blue cheese
|Brisket - Small
|$16.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Mac's Speed Shop
2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte
|Brisket Platter
|$24.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce
|Single Brisket Taco
|$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Beef Brisket - 1 Pound
|$28.00
We recommend 1 pound per 2-3 people
|Add Brisket
|$7.00
4oz of our sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
Tender smoked chopped brisket tossed w/ Midwood sauce on Texas Toast w/ smoked red onions & your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pimento, or blue cheese
PIZZA
The Jimmy
2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte
|Pappardelle Brisket Ragu
|$25.00
Brisket ragu
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Texas-Style Brisket
|$18.99
A black pepper & garlic rub gives this slow-smoked delight an excellent bark for an exceptional flavor.
|Brisket Tacos
|$12.99
Chopped brisket with cabbage slaw, topped with onion strings, western BBQ sauce & chipotle ranch.
|Son of a Brisket Sandwich
|$14.99
Two pieces of Texas Toast stacked with house-smoked brisket drizzled with BBQ sauce, pickled red onions, jalapeños & pickles…Texas style.
NS
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Sliced Prime Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
|Prime Beef Brisket - 1/4 lb.
|$11.00
|Whole Smoked Brisket - approximately 5#
|$195.00
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Brisket - Small
|$16.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
|Matt's Brisket Rub Bottle
|$7.99
|Brisket - Large
|$20.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Coffee Braised Brisket
|$35.00
Grass Fed Brisket, Coffee, Charred Onions and Potatoes, Au Jus. Serves 2-3
|Brisket Corned Beef
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Fairwood 226
226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte
|Brisket Flatbread
|$9.50
Hickory Smoked Brisket, Blue Cheese Crumbles with Bacon Jam
|Brisket Tacos with Tortilla Chips & Salsa
|$9.00
Two flour tortillas with brisket, beer cheese, salsa, lettuce, and served with chips and salsa
|Mac and Cheese with Brisket
|$7.50
Mac and Cheese with Hickory Smoked Brisket
Hideaway Bar & Lounge
2710 Tuckaseegee Rd, charlotte
|Beef Brisket Nachos
|$15.00
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$15.00
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Smoked Beef Brisket
|$20.95
Sliced Beef Brisket served with homemade BBQ and choice of two sides
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Noodle
2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Pho Brisket
|$12.50
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with sliced braised beef brisket
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Noble Smoke XL Pre-Orders
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Brisket Pound
|Whole Brisket
Mac's Speed Shop
223 Atherton Street, charlotte
|Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ