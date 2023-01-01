Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken calzones in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve buffalo chicken calzones

Consumer pic

 

Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City

435 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$13.50
Grilled Chicken, House-Made Chicago Mild Sauce & Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Celery and Baccio Mozzarella Cheese tucked inside a hand-formed dough pouch made from our award-winning Butter Crust and served with a side of House-Made Marinara. Calzones are made to order
More about Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$15.50
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$13.95
More about The Bella Ciao
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza - Mint Hill

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calzone Buffalo Chicken & Ranch
Ranch, Mozzarella, Chicken. Buffalo Sauce Drizzle.
More about Empire Pizza - Mint Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Meat Pies

Cheesecake

Egg Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

White Pizza

Spinach Salad

Chicken Noodles

Home Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (654 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (801 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston