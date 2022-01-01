Buffalo chicken salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, croutons, and diced tomatoes. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded cheese, topped with Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce,
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95