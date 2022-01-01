Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, croutons, and diced tomatoes. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Flip-A-Los image

 

Flip-A-Los

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Meal$8.50
More about Flip-A-Los
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded cheese, topped with Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce,
More about Jackie Boy's
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
More about The Bella Ciao
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Our hand breaded tenders tossed in your choice of sauce over mixed greens with cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon, croutons & diced tomato.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

