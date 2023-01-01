Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
Delivery
Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap$4.00
Korean BBQ steak, five-spice tofu, shiitake mushrooms and veggies. Served with housemade kimchi, bean sprout banchan and gochujang.
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak$8.50
Korean BBQ marinated steak, glazed with sweet and savory bulgogi sauce, served with a side of housemade kimchi.
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Chicken$8.00
Korean BBQ marniated chicken, glazed with a sweet savory bulgogi sauce, served with a side of housemade kimchi.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
Item pic

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Bun$4.75
Bulgogi Beef (Korean Marinated Sliced Ribeye), Cucumbers, Gochujang (Korean chili paste)
Bulgogi Bun$4.75
Bulgogi Beef (Korean Marinated Sliced Ribeye), Cucumbers, Gochujang (Korean chili paste)
More about Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box$19.00
Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
Beef Bulgogi Box$19.50
Thinly sliced grilled beef with Korean BBQ sauce and sautéed onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice$18.50
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
More about Bulgogi Box
Item pic

 

Poppin Poke

210 N Church St suite B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Korean Beef Bulgogi Bowl$15.00
Korean style beef bulgogi, kimchee, sesame seeds, scallions
More about Poppin Poke
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef Bao Buns$12.00
Ginger glazed, gochujang seasoned steak with pickled cucumbers, kimchi slaw, and sesame dressing
More about Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
Banner pic

 

Legion Brewing - West Morehead

2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef Pizza$16.00
Ginger glaze base with kimchi, green onion, and jack cheese, topped with sesame dressing
Rotisserie Bulgogi Beef$12.00
Rotisserie Blugogi Beef with kimchi slaw, pickled cucumbers, and sesame dressing
More about Legion Brewing - West Morehead

Map

