Bulgogi in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve bulgogi
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Charlotte
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
Korean BBQ steak, five-spice tofu, shiitake mushrooms and veggies. Served with housemade kimchi, bean sprout banchan and gochujang.
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak
|$8.50
Korean BBQ marinated steak, glazed with sweet and savory bulgogi sauce, served with a side of housemade kimchi.
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Chicken
|$8.00
Korean BBQ marniated chicken, glazed with a sweet savory bulgogi sauce, served with a side of housemade kimchi.
DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bao and Broth - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte
|Bulgogi Bun
|$4.75
Bulgogi Beef (Korean Marinated Sliced Ribeye), Cucumbers, Gochujang (Korean chili paste)
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box
|$19.00
Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
|Beef Bulgogi Box
|$19.50
Thinly sliced grilled beef with Korean BBQ sauce and sautéed onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.
|Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice
|$18.50
Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.
Poppin Poke
210 N Church St suite B, Charlotte
|Korean Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.00
Korean style beef bulgogi, kimchee, sesame seeds, scallions
Trolley Barn - Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Bulgogi Beef Bao Buns
|$12.00
Ginger glazed, gochujang seasoned steak with pickled cucumbers, kimchi slaw, and sesame dressing
Legion Brewing - West Morehead
2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Bulgogi Beef Pizza
|$16.00
Ginger glaze base with kimchi, green onion, and jack cheese, topped with sesame dressing
|Rotisserie Bulgogi Beef
|$12.00
Rotisserie Blugogi Beef with kimchi slaw, pickled cucumbers, and sesame dressing