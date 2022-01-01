Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito De Oscar image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito De Oscar$13.00
Juicy jay pork, black beans, chipotle slaw, and avocados wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with mac sauce and pico de gallo.
More about Legion Brewing
Umami PokeRito image

 

Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Burrito
More about Umami PokeRito
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LIVING BURRITO$14.00
chipotle hummus, pico de gallo, cauliflower rice, alfalfa sprouts, guacamole, cashew sour cream, wrapped in a collard leaf
More about Living Kitchen
Hot Tamale Food Truck image

 

Hot Tamale Food Truck

6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$9.99
choice of meat ,rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños , Avocado slices and chips salsa.
Burrito Bowl$11.00
choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.
More about Hot Tamale Food Truck
El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Burrito$12.00
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Supreme Burrito$12.00
BACON, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS.
Vegetarian Burrito (V)$10.00
PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS.
Steak Burrito$12.00
GRILLED SHAVED STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kind Veg Burrito$13.00
SWEET POTATO, REFRIED BLACK BEAN, CALI RICE, GUACAMOLE, CHARRED ONION& PEPPER, GRILLED CORN, QUESO FRESCO, SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO
Brisket Barbacoa Burrito$16.00
USDA PRIME BRISKET, REFRIED BLACK BEAN, CALI RICE, GUACAMOLE, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
More about Southbound
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito$6.99
More about Just Fresh
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Refried Beans/Potatoes/Grilled Corn Pico/Avocado/Aji Verde Sauce/Tortilla Chips
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery

2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (551 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito*$6.75
More about Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Sausage, egg and cheese.
Chicken Burrito$8.50
Chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Item pic

 

IndiGrille

1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creamy Spinach (Palak) Burrito$11.99
Spinach, sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic, ginger and mild spices
Tikka Masala Burrito$11.99
Tomato, onion, garlic and seasonings simmered into a rich sauce
Coconut Curry Burrito$11.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
More about IndiGrille
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
GROUND BEEF BURRITO$15.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and ground beef. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
STEAK BURRITO$22.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled steak. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
CHICKEN BURRITO$17.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled chicken. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

1820 Sardis Road North, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
2 Burritos$9.99
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Shrimp and Chicken Burrito - image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa

3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Shrimp and Chicken Burrito -$12.95
Blackened shrimp & seasoned chicken wrapped with black beans, rice, roasted red peppers, guacamole, cheese & our Cilantro White Sauce
More about Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Shrimp & Chicken Burrito$12.95
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

