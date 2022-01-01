Burritos in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve burritos
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Burrito De Oscar
|$13.00
Juicy jay pork, black beans, chipotle slaw, and avocados wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with mac sauce and pico de gallo.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|LIVING BURRITO
|$14.00
chipotle hummus, pico de gallo, cauliflower rice, alfalfa sprouts, guacamole, cashew sour cream, wrapped in a collard leaf
Hot Tamale Food Truck
6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte
|Burrito
|$9.99
choice of meat ,rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños , Avocado slices and chips salsa.
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
choice of meat, romaine lettuce , rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle ranch.
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Classic Burrito
|$12.00
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Supreme Burrito
|$12.00
BACON, SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS.
|Vegetarian Burrito (V)
|$10.00
PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS.
|Steak Burrito
|$12.00
GRILLED SHAVED STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS.
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Kind Veg Burrito
|$13.00
SWEET POTATO, REFRIED BLACK BEAN, CALI RICE, GUACAMOLE, CHARRED ONION& PEPPER, GRILLED CORN, QUESO FRESCO, SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO
|Brisket Barbacoa Burrito
|$16.00
USDA PRIME BRISKET, REFRIED BLACK BEAN, CALI RICE, GUACAMOLE, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
FRENCH FRIES
Just Fresh
301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito
|$6.99
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Refried Beans/Potatoes/Grilled Corn Pico/Avocado/Aji Verde Sauce/Tortilla Chips
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Toucan Louies Cafe and Roastery
2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd, Charlotte
|Breakfast Burrito*
|$6.75
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Sausage, egg and cheese.
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.50
Chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese.
IndiGrille
1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte
|Creamy Spinach (Palak) Burrito
|$11.99
Spinach, sauteed with tomato, onion, garlic, ginger and mild spices
|Tikka Masala Burrito
|$11.99
Tomato, onion, garlic and seasonings simmered into a rich sauce
|Coconut Curry Burrito
|$11.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|GROUND BEEF BURRITO
|$15.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and ground beef. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
|STEAK BURRITO
|$22.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled steak. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$17.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled chicken. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
1820 Sardis Road North, Charlotte
|2 Burritos
|$9.99
Order of Two. Your choice of chicken or ground beef.
Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte
|Shrimp and Chicken Burrito -
|$12.95
Blackened shrimp & seasoned chicken wrapped with black beans, rice, roasted red peppers, guacamole, cheese & our Cilantro White Sauce