Cake in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cake
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Chocolate Lovin' Cake
|$8.00
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Orange Olive Oil Cake
|$6.00
Candied Orange, cardamom olive oil cake, white chocolate ganachek
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Cookies and Creme Cake
|$5.99
|Coconut Cake
|$5.99
|Birthday Cake
|$5.99
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|TURTLE CAKE
|$9.50
cacao, coconut, cashew with a pecan crust topped with cacao nibs and house made caramel sauce
|CARROT CAKE
|$9.50
carrot, almond, date, topped with house made caramel and walnuts
|CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
|$14.00
Lion's mane mushroom crab cake, balsamic mixed greens, and topped with cashew hollandaise. Choice of fruit or sweet potato homefries
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|6 Piece Vegetable Cakes
|$14.99
GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.
|3 Piece Vegetable Cakes
|$7.99
GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.
|Apple Rosemary Cake Layered Dessert Cup
|$3.99
GF. Caramelized apples, rosemary cake, honey cream
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Whole Olive Oil Cake
|$16.00
DF, GF. Served with Strawberry-Lemon Compote. Whole Cake feeds 6. This does contain nuts.
|Single Slice Olive Oil Cake
|$3.00
GF, DF. Served with Strawberry-Lemon Compote. This does contain nuts.
|Whole Olive Oil Cake
|$16.00
GF, DF. Served with Strawberry-Lemon Compote. This does contain nuts. Serves 6.
Woodys Seafood Saloon
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
A delicate mixture of crab, vegetables, and sauce. Pan grilled. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|GLUTEN-FREE Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.49
Super rich chocolate, flourless cake. Burst of flavor and chocolate richness in every bite!
|It's Chocolate Cake
|$6.49
Just the simple, old fashioned chocolate cake…just how you’ve always loved it!
|Brown Sugar Crepe Cake w/ Salted Caramel Icecream
|$7.50
Soft and savory brown sugar flavored crepe with bobas in between layers. Served with a scoop of salted caramel icecream....it's a Brown Sugar Heaven.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Brown Butter Pound Cake
|$13.00
toasted, cream cheese whip, seasonal fruit
contains: dairy and eggs
|Shrimp & Grit Cakes
|$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Motlen Chocolate Cake
|$8.45
Warm Chocolate Molten Cake
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.00
Lump Meat Crab Cake, Poached Duck Egg, Sautéed, Swiss Chard, Hollandaise over Scratch-Made Biscuit with Local Sprouts
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
The Wine Loft
2201 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Belgian Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings.
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.00
Refreshingly light Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with creamy mascarpone, topped with shaved white chocolate.
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Funnel Cake Sticks
|$6.99
Funnel Cake fries served with chocolate dipping sauce.
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.00
|Chocolate Tuxedo Cake
|$8.00
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Crumb Cake
|$3.19
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Vanilla Cake Bites
|$2.00
Bite-size vanilla cake balls with sprinkles.
|Glazed Cake Doughnut
|$1.75
cake doughnut covered in vanilla glaze
|Strawberry Chiffon Cake Slice
vanilla cake, diplomat cream filling with fresh strawberries, whipped cream icing with strawberry powder
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Tea Cake
|$2.00
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
Almond, Peanut Butter Banana, and Lemon
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Food on Montford
1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte
|Lemon Olive Oil Cake
|$10.00
lemon curd, meringue, olive oil gelato
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Waterman Cakes
|$18.00
crab, shrimp, and whitefish, creole mustard, corn salsa
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Fried cheese cake
|$8.00
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Rusan's Crab Cake
|$7.00
Fried Crab Cake with Batayaki Sauce
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Fish Cakes (2)
|$5.00
Fish cake skewers 魚豆腐.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$7.95
Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes.
