Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve cake

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lovin' Cake$8.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orange Olive Oil Cake$6.00
Candied Orange, cardamom olive oil cake, white chocolate ganachek
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies and Creme Cake$5.99
Coconut Cake$5.99
Birthday Cake$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TURTLE CAKE$9.50
cacao, coconut, cashew with a pecan crust topped with cacao nibs and house made caramel sauce
CARROT CAKE$9.50
carrot, almond, date, topped with house made caramel and walnuts
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$14.00
Lion's mane mushroom crab cake, balsamic mixed greens, and topped with cashew hollandaise. Choice of fruit or sweet potato homefries
More about Living Kitchen
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
6 Piece Vegetable Cakes$14.99
GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.
3 Piece Vegetable Cakes$7.99
GF, VT, DF. Potatoes with other local root vegetables: parsnips, turnip, celery root, yellow onion, & egg.
Apple Rosemary Cake Layered Dessert Cup$3.99
GF. Caramelized apples, rosemary cake, honey cream
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Olive Oil Cake$16.00
DF, GF. Served with Strawberry-Lemon Compote. Whole Cake feeds 6. This does contain nuts.
Single Slice Olive Oil Cake$3.00
GF, DF. Served with Strawberry-Lemon Compote. This does contain nuts.
Whole Olive Oil Cake$16.00
GF, DF. Served with Strawberry-Lemon Compote. This does contain nuts. Serves 6.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Woodys Seafood Saloon image

 

Woodys Seafood Saloon

11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
A delicate mixture of crab, vegetables, and sauce. Pan grilled. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
More about Woodys Seafood Saloon
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GLUTEN-FREE Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.49
Super rich chocolate, flourless cake. Burst of flavor and chocolate richness in every bite!
It's Chocolate Cake$6.49
Just the simple, old fashioned chocolate cake…just how you’ve always loved it!
Brown Sugar Crepe Cake w/ Salted Caramel Icecream$7.50
Soft and savory brown sugar flavored crepe with bobas in between layers. Served with a scoop of salted caramel icecream....it's a Brown Sugar Heaven.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Pound Cake$13.00
toasted, cream cheese whip, seasonal fruit
contains: dairy and eggs
Shrimp & Grit Cakes$16.00
anson mills pan fried grit cakes, pan seared shrimp, edwards ham, pickled collard greens, maple chipotle sauce
contains: shellfish, pork, and dairy
More about Haberdish
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Motlen Chocolate Cake$8.45
Warm Chocolate Molten Cake
More about Bahn Thai
Crêpe Cellar, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts

3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (462 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
Lump Meat Crab Cake, Poached Duck Egg, Sautéed, Swiss Chard, Hollandaise over Scratch-Made Biscuit with Local Sprouts
More about Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
The Wine Loft image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Loft

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Chocolate Cake$7.00
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings.
Limoncello Cake$7.00
Refreshingly light Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with creamy mascarpone, topped with shaved white chocolate.
More about The Wine Loft
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Sticks$6.99
Funnel Cake fries served with chocolate dipping sauce.
More about Jackie Boy's
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
More about Osteria LuCa
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
Chocolate Tuxedo Cake$8.00
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Cafe Monte
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crumb Cake$3.19
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Vanilla Cake Truffle image

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cake Bites$2.00
Bite-size vanilla cake balls with sprinkles.
Glazed Cake Doughnut$1.75
cake doughnut covered in vanilla glaze
Strawberry Chiffon Cake Slice
vanilla cake, diplomat cream filling with fresh strawberries, whipped cream icing with strawberry powder
More about Suárez Bakery
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Nothing But Noodles
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tea Cake$2.00
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
Almond, Peanut Butter Banana, and Lemon
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tea Cake$2.00
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
Almond, Peanut Butter Banana, and Lemon
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Nothing but Noodles
Good Food on Montford image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Olive Oil Cake$10.00
lemon curd, meringue, olive oil gelato
More about Good Food on Montford
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$7.50
More about Bulgogi Box
Consumer pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waterman Cakes$18.00
crab, shrimp, and whitefish, creole mustard, corn salsa
More about The Waterman SE
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried cheese cake$8.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rusan's Crab Cake$7.00
Fried Crab Cake with Batayaki Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

 

Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Cakes (2)$5.00
Fish cake skewers 魚豆腐.
More about Sun's Kitchen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.95
Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes.
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

5430 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cream Cheese Pound Cake$4.95
More about Mr. Seafood Charlotte

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Egg Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Teriyaki

Veggie Rolls

Mango Lassi

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Grits

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston