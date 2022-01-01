Calamari in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve calamari
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|CALAMARI TEMPURA
|$9.00
DEEP FRIED CALAMARI WITH SALT & PEPPER, JALAPEÑO
|CALAMARI SALAD
|$6.00
SEASONED CALAMARI, SESAME
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Crispy Calamari
|$10.00
Marinated fried calamari & sweet chilli aioli
Woodys Seafood Saloon
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte
|Calamari
|$16.00
From the "Calamari Capital of the World" tender slices and tentacles breaded with sliced peppers, fried and dusted with smoked paprika. Spicy marinara
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Pla Meuk Tod (Fried Calamari )
|$8.45
Chili crusted calamari, lightly fried and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce on the side.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Crispy Calamari
|$15.50
Crispy Calamari served with Aji Verde Saice and Sweet Chili Sauce
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Calamari Tempura
|$1.50
|Crispy Calamari
|$10.95
Lightly Dusted with Cajun Spiced Four, Fried Crispy with Spicy Aioli Sauce
|Calamari Salad
|$5.95
Seasoning, Smoked Squid
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$12.75
Fried and crisp, served with marinara sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Fired Calamari
|$12.99
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$21.00
fried rings and tentacles, Szechuan sauce
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Crispy Calamari
|$19.00
Tossed with Kalamata Olives, Charred Tomatoes, Capers, Pepperoncini, Charred Lemon
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Crispy Calamari
|$18.00
seasoned flour, hot cherry peppers, thai chili aioli, fines herbes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Fried Calamari
|$13.99
calamari, italian cherry peppers, flash fried & tossed in garlic butter with marinara & cajun tartar
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Noodle
2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Fried Calamari
|$8.00
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Fried calamari, marinara, sriracha aioli, parmigiano