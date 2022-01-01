Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve calamari

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI TEMPURA$9.00
DEEP FRIED CALAMARI WITH SALT & PEPPER, JALAPEÑO
CALAMARI SALAD$6.00
SEASONED CALAMARI, SESAME
More about Yamazaru
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$10.00
Marinated fried calamari & sweet chilli aioli
More about Prime Fish
Woodys Seafood Saloon image

 

Woodys Seafood Saloon

11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
From the "Calamari Capital of the World" tender slices and tentacles breaded with sliced peppers, fried and dusted with smoked paprika. Spicy marinara
More about Woodys Seafood Saloon
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pla Meuk Tod (Fried Calamari )$8.45
Chili crusted calamari, lightly fried and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce on the side.
More about Bahn Thai
Consumer pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$15.50
Crispy Calamari served with Aji Verde Saice and Sweet Chili Sauce
More about The Waterman SE
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Tempura$1.50
Crispy Calamari$10.95
Lightly Dusted with Cajun Spiced Four, Fried Crispy with Spicy Aioli Sauce
Calamari Salad$5.95
Seasoning, Smoked Squid
More about Ru Sans
FRIED CALAMARI image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$12.75
Fried and crisp, served with marinara sauce
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fired Calamari$12.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Crispy Calamari image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$21.00
fried rings and tentacles, Szechuan sauce
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Item pic

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$19.00
Tossed with Kalamata Olives, Charred Tomatoes, Capers, Pepperoncini, Charred Lemon
More about The Crunkleton
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$18.00
seasoned flour, hot cherry peppers, thai chili aioli, fines herbes
More about Napa on Providence
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.99
calamari, italian cherry peppers, flash fried & tossed in garlic butter with marinara & cajun tartar
More about Blackfinn
Cilantro Noodle image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$8.00
More about Cilantro Noodle
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$15.00
Fried calamari, marinara, sriracha aioli, parmigiano
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

