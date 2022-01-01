California rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve california rolls
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$5.50
CRAB SALAD,CUKE,AVOCADO
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|California Roll
|$7.00
|California Roll
|$7.00
|Crispy California Roll
|$8.00
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|California Roll
|$6.45
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago. (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|California Roll
|$10.00
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$8.00
cucumber, avocado, crab, masago, kwepie mayo, sesame seed
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|California Roll
|$7.00
|Kids California Roll
|$8.00
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|California Roll
|$5.50
Crab, avocado & cucumber. Topped with smelt roe. (8pc)
|Crunchy California Roll
|$8.00
Tempura California roll, no cucumber. Topped with aioli. (8pc)
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|California Sunset Roll
|$10.95
Salmon, Tuna, Rolled in Avocado with Flying Fish Roe
|California Roll
|$6.95
|California Roll W /Masago
|$7.50