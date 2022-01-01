Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve cannolis

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli—Cupcake of the Month$3.75
vanilla cupcake, cannoli filling, french vanilla cream cheese icing, chocolate-covered cannoli crumble, mini chocolate chips
More about Suárez Bakery
PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$1.50
Cannoli$1.50
6 Cannoli's$8.00
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$4.75
A flakey pastry tube filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$4.75
A flakey pastry tube filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.
More about Nothing but Noodles
PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$7.50
Cannoli shells with homemade cannoli cream
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$3.00
More about Empire Pizza
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.00
Sweet ricotta and chocolate chip cream - filled crisp pastry shell and topped with powdered sugar and thick chocolate drizzle.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cannoli$4.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli$4.00
Stuffed fresh to order! Crispy cannoli shell and cinnamon-flavored mascarpone with mini-chocolate chips
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Inizio Dilworth

2230 Park Road Suite 101, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.00
Lemon Cannoli$5.00
Plain Cannoli$4.50
More about Inizio Dilworth
Inizio Providence

10620 Providence Road Suite A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Cannoli$5.55
Plain Cannoli$4.50
Lemon Cannoli$5.55
More about Inizio Providence

