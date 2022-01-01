Cannolis in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cannolis
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Cannoli—Cupcake of the Month
|$3.75
vanilla cupcake, cannoli filling, french vanilla cream cheese icing, chocolate-covered cannoli crumble, mini chocolate chips
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Cannoli
|$1.50
|Cannoli
|$1.50
|6 Cannoli's
|$8.00
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Cannoli
|$4.75
A flakey pastry tube filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Cannoli
|$4.75
A flakey pastry tube filled with sweet Ricotta cheese and chocolate chips. Drizzled with chocolate syrup.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Cannoli
|$7.50
Cannoli shells with homemade cannoli cream
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Cannoli
|$3.00
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Sweet ricotta and chocolate chip cream - filled crisp pastry shell and topped with powdered sugar and thick chocolate drizzle.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Large Cannoli
|$4.99
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Cannoli
|$4.00
Stuffed fresh to order! Crispy cannoli shell and cinnamon-flavored mascarpone with mini-chocolate chips
Inizio Dilworth
2230 Park Road Suite 101, Charlotte
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$5.00
|Lemon Cannoli
|$5.00
|Plain Cannoli
|$4.50