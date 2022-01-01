Cappuccino in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Amelie's French Bakery
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
European style cappuccino (8-12oz)
Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
European style cappuccino (8-12oz)
Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Cappuccino
|$3.55
European style cappuccino (8-12oz)
Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.