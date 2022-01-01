Ceviche in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Yamazaru
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|CEVICHE ROLL
|$16.95
|SEAFOOD CEVICHE
|$15.00
MIXED SEAFOOD W/ YAMAZARU CEVICHE SAUCE
More about Soul Gastrolounge
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$15.00
in coconut milk and lime, with plantain chips
More about Yunta
Yunta
2201 South Blvd., Charlotte
|Clásico Ceviche
|$17.00
Catch of the Day, Leche de Tigre, Aji Limo, Peruvian Corn, Sliced Red Onions, Glazed Sweet Potato
|Yunta Ceviche
|$18.00
Catch of the Day, Shrimp, Octopus, Scallop, Squid, Rocoto Leche de Tigre, Peruvian Corn, Sliced Red Onions, Glazed Sweet Potato
|Tigers' Milk Ceviche
|$19.00
Catch of the Day, Golden Fried Squid, Leche de Tigre, Aji Tartar Sauce