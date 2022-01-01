Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve ceviche

Calle Sol image

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Extra mariquitas for ceviche$2.50
More about Calle Sol
Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE ROLL$16.95
SEAFOOD CEVICHE$15.00
MIXED SEAFOOD W/ YAMAZARU CEVICHE SAUCE
More about Yamazaru
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tropical Ceviche$20.00
More about Prime Fish
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
in coconut milk and lime, with plantain chips
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Item pic

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clásico Ceviche$17.00
Catch of the Day, Leche de Tigre, Aji Limo, Peruvian Corn, Sliced Red Onions, Glazed Sweet Potato
Yunta Ceviche$18.00
Catch of the Day, Shrimp, Octopus, Scallop, Squid, Rocoto Leche de Tigre, Peruvian Corn, Sliced Red Onions, Glazed Sweet Potato
Tigers' Milk Ceviche$19.00
Catch of the Day, Golden Fried Squid, Leche de Tigre, Aji Tartar Sauce
More about Yunta
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar

