Chai lattes in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chai lattes

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.15
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.15
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
chai latte$5.50
More about The Lights Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.15
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Chai Latte$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Detour Coffeebar image

 

Detour Coffeebar

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chai Latte
A blend of spiced black tea with creamy milk, served hot or iced. Make it "dirty" with a shot of espresso!
More about Detour Coffeebar

