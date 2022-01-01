Chai lattes in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chai lattes
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.15
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.15
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.15
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.