Cheese pizza in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve cheese pizza

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10" Say Cheese Pizza$11.00
red sauce and 5 cheese blend.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Four Cheese Pizza$13.00
mozzarella, fresh ricotta, fontina, parmesan cheese, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
TRUE Traditional Cheese Pizza**$13.00
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.50
mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce (choose up to three add-on veggies for free)
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Cheese Pizza image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$14.95
4 cheese, italian seasoning, pizza sauce
More about GWRNoDa
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10" Cheese Pizza$10.95
18" Cheese Pizza$18.95
More about Selwyn Pub
The Sidekick CLT image

 

The Sidekick CLT

3701 N Davidson St Suite 201, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Simple, yet refined. House cheese blend on scratch wood-fired crust.
More about The Sidekick CLT
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$9.50
More about Cafe Monte
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$7.25
Served with a small side of fruit.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$7.25
Served with a small side of fruit.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.95
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella
Cheese Pizza$12.50
Homemade tomato Sauce, mozzarella
More about The Bella Ciao
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.99
9" Cheese Pizza$10.00
14" Cheese Pizza$13.00
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
From Philly to Charlit image

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza Fries$7.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Cheese Pizza image

 

Stagioni Four Seasons of Food

715 Providence Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (5135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$16.00
Roasted Tomato Sauce. Mozzarella.
More about Stagioni Four Seasons of Food
Consumer pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$15.00
More about The Jimmy
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Pizza Cheese$5.99
More about Blackfinn
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Kids cheese pizza$10.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

